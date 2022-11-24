Minecraft Preview 1.19.60.24 brings new Minecraft 1.20 features and changes

What you need to know

Minecraft Preview testers are being blessed with a new build containing exciting feature additions and changes.

A new Minecraft 1.20 feature allowing mob heads to interact with note blocks to make mob noises is here.

Stripped bamboo blocks also join Minecraft Preview with this release, alongside dozens of other changes and fixes.

Minecraft Preview 1.19.60.20 is now available to players on all platforms, except for iOS.

It's Wednesday, and that means it's time for a new Minecraft Preview build. Mojang Studios has some goodies in store for testing players with today's build, as experimental Minecraft 1.20 features get some new friends and welcome changes. The usual slate of bug fixes and technical tweaks is also included in this Preview release.

Players will be most interested in brand-new Minecraft 1.20 features, such as the new interaction between mob heads and note blocks that was recently tested on PC before the latest Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot released on Tuesday. With the feature, players will now be able to recreate various mob noises by placing mob head blocks on top of note blocks.

Stripped bamboo, blocks of bamboo, and chiseled bookshelf sounds also join the Minecraft Preview feature set with this release. It's still early days for Minecraft 1.20, but it's exciting to watch Mojang Studios introduce new features and updates as we progress. Players can now test the latest Minecraft Preview build, although it should be noted that this release is not available on iOS (it is still available for Xbox, PC, and Android players).

Minecraft still firmly holds on to its place among the best Xbox games, although many in the community are waiting to see how ambitious Minecraft 1.20 will be. Mojang Studios is intent on working with the community throughout the development of Minecraft's next content update, and have themed it around representation and player expression, but there's still a long ways to go before the final update is release.

The full changelog for Minecraft Preview 1.19.60.20 includes:

Experimental Minecraft 1.20 features

Bamboo woodset and rafts

Added Block of Bamboo, which can be crafted from 9 Bamboo

Added Stripped Block of Bamboo, which can be obtained by using an Axe on a Block of Bamboo

Both Block of Bamboo and Stripped Block of Bamboo can be crafted into 2 Bamboo Planks

Bamboo Hanging Sign is now crafted out of 6 Stripped Blocks of Bamboo and 2 Chains

Rotated the texture of Bamboo Planks to better match the style of other Planks blocks

Updated Bamboo Raft and Bamboo Raft with Chest item Icons

Bamboo Fence now shows in the correct color on the map

Recolored the Scaffolding texture to match Bamboo Woodset colors

Camels

Camel Texture is up to parity with the Java Edition texture

Sitting Camel with Lead attached now stands up and follows the player when moving away from it

The player can now sprint when riding a Camel, even if they have low hunger

Players riding a Camel while it does its standing up animation do not sink into it anymore

Players riding a Camel now sit in the correct position

Camels now have a smaller collision when sitting

Baby Camels are now slightly smaller

Changed the colors of the dash cooldown bar to match Java Edition

Sculk Sensors can now detect Camels sitting down or standing up

Chiseled bookshelves

Unique sounds added for the Chiseled Bookshelf

Introduced the tag `minecraft:bookshelf_books` to filter what type of items are storable in the Chiseled Bookshelf

Chiseled Bookshelf now fills when dropping Books into a connected Hoppe

When a Chiseled Bookshelf is connected to a Hopper, only Books are transferred

Hanging signs

Hanging Sign map colors now match Sign map colors

Hanging Sign now uses the correct texture for its jungle variant

Fixed an issue where Hanging Signs and other blocks could not be placed under Chest, Enchanting Table, Candle, Brewing Stand, Mob heads (when aligned to the bottom of the block), or End Portal Frame

Jungle Hanging Sign iron chain added in texture

Mob heads on note blocks

When placing a Mob Head on a Note Block, that Note Block will now play one of the ambient sounds of that mob when played by a player or powered by Redstone!

Piglin mob heads

Piglins will now drop their heads when killed by a charged Creeper!

Placing the Piglin Head on a Note Block will play one of the Piglin's ambient sounds

The Piglin Head will flap its ears when powered by Redstone on worn by a player!

Features & bug fixes

Android

Device screen will no longer automatically turn off while a world is loaded

Updated splash screen to be consistent between Android 12+ devices and older devices

Fixed controller input sometimes getting stuck when a controller disconnected

Blocks

Entities no longer get pushed out by Doors activated by Redstone signals

Using the Pick Block functionality on Fern and Grass now selects the correct item in the inventory instead of the first one between them

Using the Pick Block functionality on Acacia and Dark Oak Leaves now selects the correct item in the inventory instead of the first one between them

Commands

Executing the `/say` command via the new execute syntax now displays the entity’s name that produced the message

Gameplay

Bamboo plant placements now behave the same way as in Java Edition; it will no longer grow by clicking on the side of a bamboo plant with a bamboo item in hands

All mobs are now able to path through Wither Roses

Stone Walls are now placed correctly in a line when continuously placing them

When teleporting a group of leashed mobs using `/tp @e` a far enough distance away to unleash them, all mobs get properly unleashed

Graphical

Fixed albedo color arrays in texture sets

Mobs

Axolotls no longer tick their dry out timer when unloaded

Tropical Fish no longer use surface density limit when spawning underground

Husks can now fit in a two blocks high space and baby Husks in a one-high space

Particle effects

Fixed bug causing particles with collision and `expire_on_contact` to not expire when collided

Added support for mixed color blending on particle effects

Player

Fixed a bug causing players to desync from multiplayer games if they save and quit after dying and then rejoin

Spawn eggs

Added new Spawn Egg items for Ender Dragon, Iron Golem, Snow Golem, and Wither mobs in Creative Mode Ender Dragon and Wither Spawn Eggs will only be available through commands to prevent accidental destruction of player builds These are currently in the Creative inventory but will be removed at a later stage Polar Bear Spawn Egg colors have changed to distinguish it from the Ghast Spawn Egg



Stability

Fixed multiple crashes that could occur when players died while affected with Withering

Text fields

Text fields are no longer deselected with second click on them once they are selected

Touch controls

The pressing direction of the build button in touch controls will now be visually clicked down instead of up when being pressed

Fixed an issue where players could not remove items by clicking on the inventory items in Classic profile

The touch focus circle has been reactivated with the new touch controls (not in Crosshair mode)

User interface

Added a missing error screen that displays when attempting to create a world with too little available disk space

Fixed the quality of the Mojang Studios logo loading screen on Xbox

Removed extra space around the "open chat" message that appears when entering a world

Fixed an issue that caused the Wandering Trader's trade window to show a profession

Villagers

Villagers will now take damage from lightning bolts on Peaceful difficulty, like other mobs

Villagers will now ensure that rain can pass through the block above them before launching Fireworks when celebrating after a raid victory

Vanilla parity

Blocks

Pumpkins and Melons can now grow on Mycelium and Moss blocks

Graphical

Beacon effect particles are now transparent

Conduit effect particles are now transparent

Actor filters

Created new actor filters `on_fire`, `on_hot_block`, `target_distance`, and `actor_health`

AI goals

The `celebrate_survive` AI behavior will now consider the highest rain passable block in addition to sky visibility before firing fireworks

The `move_outdoors` AI behavior will now consider the highest rain passable block in addition to sky visibility when searching for a place to consider as being outdoors

Exposed new data parameters for the `trade_with_player` AI behavior to specify such things as the conditions that need to be met for the goal to start and the max distance the mob can be from its trading player before exiting the goal

Molang

Added new Molang `is_local_player` to allow detection of the current player

Stability & performance

Fixed a crash on Xbox when the Edit World Button on the Select World Screen has quick successive selections

Experimental technical features

General

Release `BlockSelectionBoxComponent` outside of experimental toggle in json formats 1.19.60 and higher

Release `BlockDisplayNameComponent` outside of experimental toggle in json formats 1.19.60 and higher

Ensure Block Permutation Conditions can only use `query.block_property` Molang Query

API

Container Added function `clearItem(slot: number): void` — Clears the item at the given slot index Added function `clearAll(): void` — Clears all items in the container Made the `itemStack` argument of function `setItem` optional — If not provided, the slot is cleared Added event `events.playerSpawn` — Fires when a player spawns in the world Renamed event `events.entityCreate` to `world.events.entitySpawn` This event no longer fires for players

`PlayerJoinEvent` Added read-only property `playerId` — The unique ID of the player that joined the world Added read-only property `playerName` — The name of the player that joined the world Removed property `player`

`PlayerLeaveEvent` Added read-only property `playerId` — The unique ID of the player that left the world

`SimulatedPlayer` Added function `respawn()` — Respawns the `SimulatedPlayer` if it's dead Added function `disconnect()` — Removes the `SimulatedPlayer` from the world Added function `getSlot(slot: number): ContainerSlot` — Returns the slot at the given container slot index

`ContainerSlot` Added class `ContainerSlot` — Used to directly manipulate items stored within a container Renamed entity property `viewVector` to `viewDirection` and now returns `Vector3` Renamed entity function `getEntitiesFromViewVector` to `getEntitiesFromViewDirection` Renamed entity function `getBlockFromViewVector` to `getBlockFromViewDirection`

Renamed `IRawMessage` to `RawMessage` for naming consistency

Synchronization

Chiseled Bookshelf `BlockActor` inherit from Container to take advantage and ensure synchronization when exiting / importing worlds is correct and not losing any Books

(opens in new tab) Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Minecraft 1.20 is heading to all players within the next year, and players can continue to test its features early with Minecraft Preview builds. The next major content update for Minecraft is all about player expression and representation. Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Xbox (opens in new tab)