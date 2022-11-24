Minecraft Preview 1.19.60.24 brings new Minecraft 1.20 features and changes
Mob heads on note blocks & stripped bamboo blocks, what more could you want?
- Minecraft Preview testers are being blessed with a new build containing exciting feature additions and changes.
- A new Minecraft 1.20 feature allowing mob heads to interact with note blocks to make mob noises is here.
- Stripped bamboo blocks also join Minecraft Preview with this release, alongside dozens of other changes and fixes.
- Minecraft Preview 1.19.60.20 is now available to players on all platforms, except for iOS.
It's Wednesday, and that means it's time for a new Minecraft Preview build. Mojang Studios has some goodies in store for testing players with today's build, as experimental Minecraft 1.20 features get some new friends and welcome changes. The usual slate of bug fixes and technical tweaks is also included in this Preview release.
Players will be most interested in brand-new Minecraft 1.20 features, such as the new interaction between mob heads and note blocks that was recently tested on PC before the latest Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot released on Tuesday. With the feature, players will now be able to recreate various mob noises by placing mob head blocks on top of note blocks.
Stripped bamboo, blocks of bamboo, and chiseled bookshelf sounds also join the Minecraft Preview feature set with this release. It's still early days for Minecraft 1.20, but it's exciting to watch Mojang Studios introduce new features and updates as we progress. Players can now test the latest Minecraft Preview build, although it should be noted that this release is not available on iOS (it is still available for Xbox, PC, and Android players).
Minecraft still firmly holds on to its place among the best Xbox games, although many in the community are waiting to see how ambitious Minecraft 1.20 will be. Mojang Studios is intent on working with the community throughout the development of Minecraft's next content update, and have themed it around representation and player expression, but there's still a long ways to go before the final update is release.
The full changelog for Minecraft Preview 1.19.60.20 includes:
Experimental Minecraft 1.20 features
Bamboo woodset and rafts
- Added Block of Bamboo, which can be crafted from 9 Bamboo
- Added Stripped Block of Bamboo, which can be obtained by using an Axe on a Block of Bamboo
- Both Block of Bamboo and Stripped Block of Bamboo can be crafted into 2 Bamboo Planks
- Bamboo Hanging Sign is now crafted out of 6 Stripped Blocks of Bamboo and 2 Chains
- Rotated the texture of Bamboo Planks to better match the style of other Planks blocks
- Updated Bamboo Raft and Bamboo Raft with Chest item Icons
- Bamboo Fence now shows in the correct color on the map
- Recolored the Scaffolding texture to match Bamboo Woodset colors
Camels
- Camel Texture is up to parity with the Java Edition texture
- Sitting Camel with Lead attached now stands up and follows the player when moving away from it
- The player can now sprint when riding a Camel, even if they have low hunger
- Players riding a Camel while it does its standing up animation do not sink into it anymore
- Players riding a Camel now sit in the correct position
- Camels now have a smaller collision when sitting
- Baby Camels are now slightly smaller
- Changed the colors of the dash cooldown bar to match Java Edition
- Sculk Sensors can now detect Camels sitting down or standing up
Chiseled bookshelves
- Unique sounds added for the Chiseled Bookshelf
- Introduced the tag `minecraft:bookshelf_books` to filter what type of items are storable in the Chiseled Bookshelf
- Chiseled Bookshelf now fills when dropping Books into a connected Hoppe
- When a Chiseled Bookshelf is connected to a Hopper, only Books are transferred
Hanging signs
- Hanging Sign map colors now match Sign map colors
- Hanging Sign now uses the correct texture for its jungle variant
- Fixed an issue where Hanging Signs and other blocks could not be placed under Chest, Enchanting Table, Candle, Brewing Stand, Mob heads (when aligned to the bottom of the block), or End Portal Frame
- Jungle Hanging Sign iron chain added in texture
Mob heads on note blocks
- When placing a Mob Head on a Note Block, that Note Block will now play one of the ambient sounds of that mob when played by a player or powered by Redstone!
Piglin mob heads
- Piglins will now drop their heads when killed by a charged Creeper!
- Placing the Piglin Head on a Note Block will play one of the Piglin's ambient sounds
- The Piglin Head will flap its ears when powered by Redstone on worn by a player!
Features & bug fixes
Android
- Device screen will no longer automatically turn off while a world is loaded
- Updated splash screen to be consistent between Android 12+ devices and older devices
- Fixed controller input sometimes getting stuck when a controller disconnected
Blocks
- Entities no longer get pushed out by Doors activated by Redstone signals
- Using the Pick Block functionality on Fern and Grass now selects the correct item in the inventory instead of the first one between them
- Using the Pick Block functionality on Acacia and Dark Oak Leaves now selects the correct item in the inventory instead of the first one between them
Commands
- Executing the `/say` command via the new execute syntax now displays the entity’s name that produced the message
Gameplay
- Bamboo plant placements now behave the same way as in Java Edition; it will no longer grow by clicking on the side of a bamboo plant with a bamboo item in hands
- All mobs are now able to path through Wither Roses
- Stone Walls are now placed correctly in a line when continuously placing them
- When teleporting a group of leashed mobs using `/tp @e` a far enough distance away to unleash them, all mobs get properly unleashed
Graphical
- Fixed albedo color arrays in texture sets
Mobs
- Axolotls no longer tick their dry out timer when unloaded
- Tropical Fish no longer use surface density limit when spawning underground
- Husks can now fit in a two blocks high space and baby Husks in a one-high space
Particle effects
- Fixed bug causing particles with collision and `expire_on_contact` to not expire when collided
- Added support for mixed color blending on particle effects
Player
- Fixed a bug causing players to desync from multiplayer games if they save and quit after dying and then rejoin
Spawn eggs
- Added new Spawn Egg items for Ender Dragon, Iron Golem, Snow Golem, and Wither mobs in Creative Mode
- Ender Dragon and Wither Spawn Eggs will only be available through commands to prevent accidental destruction of player builds
- These are currently in the Creative inventory but will be removed at a later stage
- Polar Bear Spawn Egg colors have changed to distinguish it from the Ghast Spawn Egg
Stability
- Fixed multiple crashes that could occur when players died while affected with Withering
Text fields
- Text fields are no longer deselected with second click on them once they are selected
Touch controls
- The pressing direction of the build button in touch controls will now be visually clicked down instead of up when being pressed
- Fixed an issue where players could not remove items by clicking on the inventory items in Classic profile
- The touch focus circle has been reactivated with the new touch controls (not in Crosshair mode)
User interface
- Added a missing error screen that displays when attempting to create a world with too little available disk space
- Fixed the quality of the Mojang Studios logo loading screen on Xbox
- Removed extra space around the "open chat" message that appears when entering a world
- Fixed an issue that caused the Wandering Trader's trade window to show a profession
Villagers
- Villagers will now take damage from lightning bolts on Peaceful difficulty, like other mobs
- Villagers will now ensure that rain can pass through the block above them before launching Fireworks when celebrating after a raid victory
Vanilla parity
Blocks
- Pumpkins and Melons can now grow on Mycelium and Moss blocks
Graphical
- Beacon effect particles are now transparent
- Conduit effect particles are now transparent
Technical updates
Actor filters
- Created new actor filters `on_fire`, `on_hot_block`, `target_distance`, and `actor_health`
AI goals
- The `celebrate_survive` AI behavior will now consider the highest rain passable block in addition to sky visibility before firing fireworks
- The `move_outdoors` AI behavior will now consider the highest rain passable block in addition to sky visibility when searching for a place to consider as being outdoors
- Exposed new data parameters for the `trade_with_player` AI behavior to specify such things as the conditions that need to be met for the goal to start and the max distance the mob can be from its trading player before exiting the goal
Molang
- Added new Molang `is_local_player` to allow detection of the current player
Stability & performance
- Fixed a crash on Xbox when the Edit World Button on the Select World Screen has quick successive selections
Experimental technical features
General
- Release `BlockSelectionBoxComponent` outside of experimental toggle in json formats 1.19.60 and higher
- Release `BlockDisplayNameComponent` outside of experimental toggle in json formats 1.19.60 and higher
- Ensure Block Permutation Conditions can only use `query.block_property` Molang Query
API
- Container
- Added function `clearItem(slot: number): void` — Clears the item at the given slot index
- Added function `clearAll(): void` — Clears all items in the container
- Made the `itemStack` argument of function `setItem` optional — If not provided, the slot is cleared
- Added event `events.playerSpawn` — Fires when a player spawns in the world
- Renamed event `events.entityCreate` to `world.events.entitySpawn`
- This event no longer fires for players
- `PlayerJoinEvent`
- Added read-only property `playerId` — The unique ID of the player that joined the world
- Added read-only property `playerName` — The name of the player that joined the world
- Removed property `player`
- `PlayerLeaveEvent`
- Added read-only property `playerId` — The unique ID of the player that left the world
- `SimulatedPlayer`
- Added function `respawn()` — Respawns the `SimulatedPlayer` if it's dead
- Added function `disconnect()` — Removes the `SimulatedPlayer` from the world
- Added function `getSlot(slot: number): ContainerSlot` — Returns the slot at the given container slot index
- `ContainerSlot`
- Added class `ContainerSlot` — Used to directly manipulate items stored within a container
- Renamed entity property `viewVector` to `viewDirection` and now returns `Vector3`
- Renamed entity function `getEntitiesFromViewVector` to `getEntitiesFromViewDirection`
- Renamed entity function `getBlockFromViewVector` to `getBlockFromViewDirection`
- Renamed `IRawMessage` to `RawMessage` for naming consistency
Synchronization
- Chiseled Bookshelf `BlockActor` inherit from Container to take advantage and ensure synchronization when exiting / importing worlds is correct and not losing any Books
Minecraft: Bedrock Edition
Minecraft 1.20 is heading to all players within the next year, and players can continue to test its features early with Minecraft Preview builds. The next major content update for Minecraft is all about player expression and representation.
Minecraft: Java Edition is now available through PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, making Microsoft's flagship gaming subscription the best way to experience Minecraft, wherever you play.
