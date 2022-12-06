The latest Minecraft DLC lets you bend the elements as the Avatar

What you need to know

The Minecraft Marketplace is packed with user-generated content, official collaborations, and much more.

The latest high-profile DLC for Minecraft: Bedrock Editions is Avatar Legends, made in partnership with Nickelodeon and Gamemode One.

Avatar Legends lets players embark on an epic journey to become the Avatar and master all four elements.

It features a huge original map, over 50 skins, and dozens of characters from both Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

For many, Minecraft and Avatar: The Last Airbender formed the foundations of their childhood, myself included. This makes the latest addition to the Minecraft Marketplace particularly exciting, as it combines the best from both legendary franchises. Now introducing — the Avatar Legends DLC for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft: Avatar Legends was made in a joint collaboration between Mojang Studios, Nickelodeon, and Minecraft Marketplace creator Gamemode One. Set in an immersive world featuring stunningly recreated locations from both Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, the Avatar Legends DLC lets players explore the AtLA universe while actually attempting to master bending all four elements as the Avatar — and it all happens within the confines of Minecraft.

Players will encounter, accept quests and missions from, and even duel infamous characters from the franchise like Aang, Korra, Sokka, Katara, Iroh, Admiral Zhao, Tenzin, Appa, Toph, Zuko, and many, many more. You'll learn new bending techniques along the way, and progressively become a more powerful bender capable of wiping out any opponent that challenges you. All of this can be done with your friends in online multiplayer, as well.

Besides the feature-complete DLC expansion, players will also gain access to over 50 skins with Avatar Legends, letting them play as their favorite characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. Players can also redeem the free Blue Spirit Mask for the in-game character creator until Jan. 13, 2023. There have been many awesome DLCs created inside Minecraft, but this one may uniquely appeal to a large number of players. If you're interested, the Avatar Legends DLC is now available from the Minecraft Marketplace for 1,340 Minecoins, or a little less than $10.

Minecraft is one of the best Xbox games around, even without an entire DLC focused on the iconic Avatar franchise. If you want to showcase your love for Minecraft when you're not roleplaying as the most powerful bender in the world, or if there's a Minecraft fan in your life for whom you need to do holiday shopping, check out our picks for the best Minecraft toys and gifts.

You can check out the Avatar Legends DLC in the Minecraft Marketplace below, or pick up some Minecoins to help you purchase it on the platform of your choice. Avatar Legends should be available anywhere Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is, although you may need a separate subscription to play online multiplayer on some platforms.

