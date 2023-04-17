This new Minecraft cereal doesn't explode, but it does come with free Minecoins
Minecraft and Kellogg's have joined forces on a new cereal, this time Frosted Flakes with Creeper marshmallows.
What you need to know
- Minecraft and Kellogg are partnering once again on a new Minecraft breakfast cereal following Creeper Crunch.
- This time, Frosted Flakes is getting the Minecraft treatment with a plethora of Creeper marshmallows.
- The limited-time cereal is heading to stores soon, and includes a surprise for Minecraft fans.
- The marshmallows aren't explosive, but the box does come with a code for 350 Minecoins in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.
Has your life been just a little darker and a little less interesting since the end of the Kellogg's Minecraft Creeper Crunch cereal? Have you been patiently waiting since then for something new and just as sweet to occupy your mornings? Well, wait no more. Mojang Studios and Kellogg are teaming up once again, and a new breakfast cereal is the result.
To be more precise, an existing breakfast cereal is getting the Minecraft treatment. Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, an eternal behemoth of breakfast cereals, is being lavished with Creeper-colored, cubed marshmallows as part of a new limited-edition run of cereal. Presumably coming soon to stores near you, the revolutionary cereal doesn't possess the explosive qualities of the Creepers that inspired it, unless you count the explosion of taste and crunch in every bite.
Fuel your block-building adventures with our NEW @KelloggsUS Frosted Flakes Minecraft cereal – packed with green creeper bit marshmallows that will inspire your mining and crafting all day long! ⛏️https://t.co/xd8ehVndjg pic.twitter.com/kCEMsa8WVEApril 15, 2023
Alright, I'll dial it back a bit. Kellogg's Frosted Flakes with Minecraft Creeper marshmallows is official, though, and it sees Tony the Tiger don a gaming headset and a flashy green box. To further set the cereal apart from just being "Frosted Flakes but with marshmallows," every box of the promotional cereal will also include a code for 350 Minecoins, redeemable in the Minecraft Marketplace for endless in-game content like skins, texture packs, worlds, adventures, and much more.
Kellogg has informed interested players that only three codes may be redeemed per player, so keep that in mind if you're planning on stocking up on breakfast cereal. It's unclear how long this limited-edition cereal will be available, but I can attest that I haven't been able to find it anywhere, myself. Hopefully, the Minecraft infused Frosted Flakes will stick around for a little while.
In other food-related Minecraft news, the Official Minecraft Cookbook is now available, with over 40 different recipes contained within. With this Minecraft cereal, you can now eat like Steve three meals a day, if you felt like it. On the video game side of things, one of Xbox's best games is continuing to test new features and changes for its next major content update. The latest Minecraft Preview build is packed to the brim with interesting improvements for players to test.
You can see the new Minecraft Frosted Flakes on the Kellogg website below.
Kellogg's Frosted Flakes with Minecraft Creeper marshmallows
If you're in need of a new and exciting breakfast cereal to start your day, Kellogg's latest Frosted Flakes variant is the bomb. Okay, the Creeper marshmallows don't actually explode, but they should still be delicious. Plus, you get 350 Minecoins with your purchase.
See at: Kellogg (opens in new tab)
Minecraft Minecoins is the currency of choice for the Minecraft Marketplace, which includes hundreds of professional and user-created content, such as adventure DLCs, maps, texture packs, skins, and much more.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.
-
Zachary BoddyI'd 100% buy a box of this, if I could find it.Reply
-