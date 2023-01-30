MLB The Show 23 launches in Xbox Game Pass in March 2023

What you need to know

MLB The Show 23 is the newly announced latest entry in the long-running baseball franchise.

Developed by Sony San Diego, one of the teams under PlayStation Studios, the franchise has been multiplatform since 2021.

MLB The Show 23 is launching on March 28, 2023, and will be available day one in Xbox Game Pass.

The latest entry in PlayStation's yearly baseball franchise has been announced and is on the way.

Revealed on Monday, MLB The Show 23 from developer Sony San Diego is launching across Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on March 28, 2023. Like the two prior entries in the series, it will also be arriving day one on Xbox Game Pass. Preorders for MLB The Show 23 will open on Feb. 6, 2023. You can take a look at the cover athlete reveal trailer below.

This marks the third entry in the series since it went multiplatform, after years of being a PlayStation exclusive title. An agreement was struck to bring the series to more platforms starting with MLB The Show 21, which saw the game launch in Xbox Game Pass and across Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, in addition to the expected PS5 and PS4.

With MLB The Show 22, a Nintendo Switch version was added to the roster. MLB The Show 22 was one of the best-selling games of 2022 in the U.S, per NPD.

In our review of MLB The Show 22, freelance writer Anthony Nash noted that the franchise "continues to improve in small, key ways, and with major changes to some of the biggest modes in the game, it's another great entry in the series."