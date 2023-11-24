My favorite underrated game in recent years is so cheap right now I just bought another copy for my nephew

Thanks to some fantastic Black Friday deals that are dropping physical video game prices down a whole lot, one of the most overlooked games in recent years, Immortals Fenyx Rising, is selling for ridiculously cheap on all major consoles. It's going for as little as $7.00 for Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S. It's also available for only $9.49 on PS4/PS5 or $14.99 for Nintendo Switch. Since it currently is selling for so cheap, I bought another copy of the game to give to my nephew for the holidays.

In my opinion, this is one of the most underrated and overlooked games in recent years and is a fantastic fit for people who love to explore colorful open worlds with plenty of puzzles and boss fights.

Immortals Fenyx Rising for Xbox | was $29.99 now $7.00 at Best Buy Ubisoft's playful open-world adventure takes place in the ancient Greek world. You play as a demigod who discovers that a Titan named Typhon has thrown the gods into chaos and it's up to you to fix things. To do so, you'll dive into dungeons and solve puzzles. There are also plenty of griffins, cyclopses harpies, and other mythical beasts to take down. Mechanics and menus are reminiscent of an Assassin's Creed game but with a simplified and more spirited air about them. This game works on both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Immortals Fenyx Rising for PS4 | was $29.99 now $9.49 at Walmart



If you want to save some money, the PS4 version also works on PS5. However, there's also a specific PS5 version out there if you want it.



Immortals Fenyx Rising for Nintendo Switch | was $29.99 now $14.99 at Walmart



Immortals Fenyx Rising is super fun for people who love exploration and puzzles

My nephew has really been getting into gaming recently so I couldn't pass up the chance to get this game for him while it barely costs anything. Hopefully, he doesn't see this post so it doesn't ruin the surprise. At any rate, he'll get hours of entertainment out of it and I'll once again come off as the fun aunt. It's a win-win. I've got to say, it's rather sad that this game hasn't gotten as much attention as it deserves. It's a fun time for anyone who loves action adventure, Greek mythology, and exploration.



Being a big fan of open-world games like The Witcher III, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Horizon Zero Dawn I was very interested in checking out Immortals Fenyx Rising when it launched. It was developed by Ubisoft, the company behind the Assassin's Creed games and so it wasn't surprising at all to discover that many of the mechanics, menus, and the overall feel of the game felt relatively similar to the AC series. However, Immortals also has its own spin being a bit more cartoony, far more vibrant looking, and allowing players to really dive into the world of Greek mythology.

It's also worth noting that this is one of the many games available via Xbox Game Pass. So another way to give it to an Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S owner is by getting them a membership.

Immortals Fenyx Rising FAQ

How long does it take to beat Immortals Fenyx Rising? It will take you about 25.5 hours to get through the main story in Immortals Fenyx Rising. However, you can spend dozens more if you work on 100% completing all of the side quest and collection missions.

Is Immortals Fenyx Rising on Game Pass? Yes, Ubisoft's open-world adventure game, Immortals Fenyx Rising, is on Game Pass and can be played by people with an active membership.