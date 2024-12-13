Lenovo Legion Go leak shows new gaming handheld with OLED screen and reworked design — Could this be the Legion Go 2?
Someone leaked images of a new Lenovo Legion Go device on X, and it seems to have an improved design that includes an OLED display.
2025 is shaping up to be a year filled with new gaming handheld announcements. Our own Jez Corden already exclusively revealed Legion Go S images here at Windows Central. But today, Evan Blass posted on X, revealing another unannounced Legion Go handheld (Thanks, The Verge) — It might even be the rumored Legion Go 2.
I've dropped an image of the Legion Go S above to help highlight the differences between that device and the one that Evan Blass posted about.
We don't know the full specs of either of these Legion Go handhelds, but it seems that the black handheld features an OLED display and continues to keep the detachable controller design of the original Legion Go, complete with the FPS mode, which allows the right controller to behave like a mouse. Meanwhile, the Legion Go S does away with detachable controllers. However, the controllers on both of these devices look less boxy and more rounded.
This is a change I am very happy about. You see when I did our Legion Go review, I specifically talked about how the original device's controllers felt large and bulky. Even my husband, who is a tall man with large hands, found the controllers too big for comfort. So, hopefully, this more rounded and slim shape provides a better holding experience.
As for the OLED screen, I'm very excited to see this panel type on future PC gaming handhelds since they tend to offer a far better color gamut than IPS displays, as well as higher refresh rates and faster response times. Altogether, an OLED can provide a better gaming experience (even if it does cost more). With any luck, this leaked device will also offer VRR, which is missing in the original Legion Go.
This page is developing. Refresh to get the latest information.
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's editors and reviewers with a focus on gaming handhelds, PC gaming, and laptops.
I know, such is the way with tech. There's always a better version around the corner (unless it's a Microsoft phone, in which case even odds that the version you have is the last version there will ever be).
Hopefully the new design, if that is really the next gen version, isn't coming out too soon.