New Overwatch 2 dev blog hints at Sombra nerfs, Doomfist buffs

Blizzard has posted an Overwatch 2 developer blog that goes over many of the balance considerations that the studio is thinking about post-launch.

Players can potentially expect nerfs to Sombra's Hack and buffs to Doomfist general tanking ability in Overwatch 2 Season 2.

The developers are also keeping a close eye on Zarya, Junker Queen, Genji, Symmetra, and Torbjorn moving forward.

As a live service multiplayer experience, Overwatch 2 — just like the original game — will receive plenty of balance tweaks and character adjustments over the course of its lifetime. In a new blog post recently published by developer Blizzard, we've gotten a look at the heroes that the studio is keeping a close eye on post-launch, as well as the ones that are expected to get some changes in Season 2 (expected to begin on December 6, 2022).

Based on the contents of the post, it sounds like players can expect some nerfs to Sombra and buffs to Doomfist. The developer says that it wants Sombra's hack targets to "have a reasonable time to fight back," and also want hacks against tank heroes to feel less oppressive. As a result, adjustments to Sombra's hack ability-lockout duration and her ability to focus tanks with hacks are expected in the future. Meanwhile, Doomfist is potentially getting improvements for his Power Block and Meteor Strike abilities in order to make him more viable.

The Overwatch 2 team is also watching Zarya, Junker Queen, Genji, Symmetra, and Torbjorn closely. Zarya's new ability to choose where to place her two Particle Barriers can lead to her getting high charge extremely quickly, which the developers may tweak in Season 2. Blizzard is keeping a close eye on Junker Queen to "ensure she’s an effective tank and fun to play" after the recent nerfs to her Commanding Shout, and are monitoring Genji's current high pick and win-rates to make sure he's not too strong. Symmetra and Torbjorn have become increasingly popular as well, though the developer's note that since they can effectively counter Genji, they might not need adjustments if Genji becomes less powerful.

Blizzard also noted that the new hero Kiriko has been incredibly well-received by the community, initially having a play rate over 75% and currently enjoying a 52% win-rate. The developers say that Her Wall Climb and Swift Step abilities make her "the most survivable support hero on the roster" currently, though her damage is relatively low (like Ana) compared to other supports and her healing output is average.

The post concludes with a look at the maps that will be available in both Quick Play and Competitive ranked play during Season 1, which includes the following: Ilios, Lijang Tower, Oasis, Nepal, Busan, Circuit Royal, Dorado, Route 66, Gibraltar, Junkertown, Midtown, King's Row, Eichenwalde, Hollywood, Paraíso, New Queen Street, Colosseo, and Esperança. Additionally, a list of tips for fixing Overwatch 2's aim feeling off or floaty was given as well.

Overwatch 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It's arguably one of the best Xbox shooters available, and since it's free-to-play, it doesn't cost anything to check it out. Alternatively, players can purchase the Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack that provides access to Season 1's Premium Battle Pass, 2,000 Overwatch Coins, and a bundle of unique Legendary skins.