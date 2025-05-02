No GTA 6 beach time for us for the next 12 months.

The weekend is upon us (and it's a three-day weekend if you're in the UK like I am!) So, let's have a little chat about the biggest news story of the week.

GTA 6 being delayed.

With the obvious disappointment also comes a sigh of relief. From every other games studio on the planet, naturally, but also for many of us who were starting to get concerned how we were going to fit everything in.

For me, it frees up plenty of time at the back end of this year for two games that I know I'll want to put a lot of time into; Borderlands 4 and the next Call of Duty.

When Borderlands 4 was moved up, my first thought was "I wonder if they know when GTA 6 is coming out" since the same parent company owns both Rockstar Games and 2K, the publisher of Borderlands. Now, I'm just thinking Sony told them to do it so it doesn't overshadow Marathon.

But with no GTA 6 to absorb my life for the next 12 months from now, my gaming calendar is suddenly a lot less hectic. I want to know what you're most hyped for now.

No GTA 6 paves the way now, surely, for other publishers to start locking in their own release dates? (Image credit: Team Cherry)

Even with the delay, we actually now for the first time have a prospective release date for GTA 6. With it being the absolute biggest release of the year by some margin, it's understandable that everyone else making games would want to try and avoid it.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sure, not everyone wants to play it, but hundreds of millions of people already do. Even the likes of the next Call of Duty cannot compete with the number of players GTA 6 will attract at launch.

The way is now clear, not just for the rest of 2025, but also early 2026. Finally, developers and publishers have a window to avoid. Just think of some big hitters that we don't have release dates for as yet.

Hollow Knight: Silksong, Call of Duty, The Outer Worlds 2, and another of Microsoft's own, Gears of War E-Day.

Obviously, those of us on the outside don't have a clue what's going on behind closed doors, but you have to hope that things might start falling into place sooner rather than later.

So, I want to know now that GTA 6 isn't a factor anymore, what are you most looking forward to later this year? What's going to take up your time, or, what are you now hoping gets a finalized release date for this year with the road now being clear? Drop into the comments and share!