Now GTA 6 has been delayed into 2026, what's your most hyped game for the rest of 2025? — Weekend Discussion 💬
The elephant in the room has now vacated into next year, making it easier to plan the rest of 2025's gaming time. So what are you most looking forward to spending that time playing?
The weekend is upon us (and it's a three-day weekend if you're in the UK like I am!) So, let's have a little chat about the biggest news story of the week.
With the obvious disappointment also comes a sigh of relief. From every other games studio on the planet, naturally, but also for many of us who were starting to get concerned how we were going to fit everything in.
For me, it frees up plenty of time at the back end of this year for two games that I know I'll want to put a lot of time into; Borderlands 4 and the next Call of Duty.
When Borderlands 4 was moved up, my first thought was "I wonder if they know when GTA 6 is coming out" since the same parent company owns both Rockstar Games and 2K, the publisher of Borderlands. Now, I'm just thinking Sony told them to do it so it doesn't overshadow Marathon.
But with no GTA 6 to absorb my life for the next 12 months from now, my gaming calendar is suddenly a lot less hectic. I want to know what you're most hyped for now.
There are some big titles still to have proper release dates
Even with the delay, we actually now for the first time have a prospective release date for GTA 6. With it being the absolute biggest release of the year by some margin, it's understandable that everyone else making games would want to try and avoid it.
Sure, not everyone wants to play it, but hundreds of millions of people already do. Even the likes of the next Call of Duty cannot compete with the number of players GTA 6 will attract at launch.
The way is now clear, not just for the rest of 2025, but also early 2026. Finally, developers and publishers have a window to avoid. Just think of some big hitters that we don't have release dates for as yet.
Hollow Knight: Silksong, Call of Duty, The Outer Worlds 2, and another of Microsoft's own, Gears of War E-Day.
Obviously, those of us on the outside don't have a clue what's going on behind closed doors, but you have to hope that things might start falling into place sooner rather than later.
So, I want to know now that GTA 6 isn't a factor anymore, what are you most looking forward to later this year? What's going to take up your time, or, what are you now hoping gets a finalized release date for this year with the road now being clear? Drop into the comments and share!
