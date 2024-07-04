Once Human FAQ: Release date, platforms, price, and other questions answered

Once Human is launching soon and it's looking really good.

Once Human is one of those games that you may have heard talk about in recent times but have absolutely no idea what it is or whether you might want to play it. It's one of the most wishlisted games on Steam as we approach its launch, but the only chance many have had to check it out ahead of time would have been the Steam Next Fest demo.

There are many reasons for the apparent hype around this game. It's going to be another live service title, it'll have opportunities to play with your friends, against total strangers, and it has the sort of appeal that could result in many, many hours being sunk into it.

Let's break down all the key information.

What is Once Human?

Best answer: Once Human is a free-to-play survival shooter with both PvE and PvP aspects. It has a sci-fi theme, and mixes elements of traditional open world looters with survival and crafting for an interesting mix of genres.

Once Human mixes elements of a looter shooter with survival and crafting. (Image credit: NetEase)

Once Human is an interesting blend of third-person looter shooter and survival mechanics, all draped in a vibrant, sci-fi setting. It's set in a post-apocalyptic future where Stardust has polluted the world, and through this, various forms of meta-humans have been born. Or in simpler terms, mutants, with special abilities on tap.

It has a story to follow, and from our experience thus far, it feels like a story that will ask as many questions as it'll answer and certainly leave the players with some confusion as it progresses.

There will be loot, there will be crazy weapons and abilities, there will be boss fights, and there will be survival and crafting elements. You can't really categorize Once Human into a single genre because it blends aspects from several together. It's also neither exclusively PvE or PvP, it has both, and players can avoid any competitive action if they wish.

When does Once Human release?

Best answer: Once Human launches on Steam and the Epic Games Store for PC on July 9, 2024, at 5 PM ET.

Once Human is set to finally launch in July. (Image credit: NetEase)

After a number of closed test sessions and the more recent Steam Next Fest demo, Once Human is finally set to launch on PC on July 9, 2024. It will be available through both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The launch time is currently slated as 5 PM ET, which is 2 PM PT, and a less friendly 10 PM BST. So gamers in Europe and beyond will have a late night if they're planning to jump in as soon as the servers are open. At this time, there's no information on whether Once Human will be available to preload ahead of launch.

How much is Once Human and will there be microtransactions?

Best answer: Once Human is free-to-play. The base game is free of charge and there will be microtransactions, though its developer has repeatedly stated there won't be pay-to-win mechanics.

Once Human is going to be free to play, and hopefully the developers are true to their word on microtransactions. (Image credit: NetEase)

The good news is that Once Human will be free to play, so anyone is able to try it out without having to open their wallets first. However, with that term comes warranted trepidation, because games have to make money somehow. And given that Netease is the publisher, nobody would blame a single gamer for proceeding cautiously.

However, the developer, Starry Studios, has made their stance clear, and it looks like good news. Netease doesn't seem to have any control over the microtransactions going into the game.

"We definitely don't want to see any pay-to-win features in the game," Qiu said in an interview with streamer King Gothalion, explaining that Starry Studio has full control over Once Human's monetization. "There will be no pay-to-win. I swear to God, there will be none."

What platforms is Once Human coming to?

Best answer: Once Human is coming to PC only initially, with a mobile launch on iOS and Android planned for a future date. At this point, there is no mention of a launch on Xbox or PlayStation.

There's bad news for console players who are interested in Once Human. (Image credit: NetEase)

Initially, Once Human will be PC exclusive, and available through the Epic Games Store and Steam. It won't always be PC only, but there's still bad news for console gamers.

Outside of the PC, the only confirmed platforms thus far for Once Human are Android and iOS, coming potentially later in 2024. For Xbox and PlayStation, there is currently no confirmation that a release will ever come.

Officially, if you consider responses on social media, console support is something currently being decided upon. It isn't a flat out no, though, so there's always hope until such a time.

Will Once Human have single player or offline?

Best answer: Yes and no. Once Human can be played solo but will always require an online connection.

Once Human will require a connection to the servers to play. (Image credit: NetEase)

Once Human can be enjoyed as a fully solo experience, but it can't be played offline. As with all live-service titles, an ever-present server connection is required to play.

It does have both PvE and PvP elements, but initially, players won't be able to engage in the latter. There are in-game requirements to be met first, but also no obligation. If you're happy playing PvE, then you can continue to do so.

What are the system requirements for Once Human

Best Answer: for PC, the system requirements are as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Minimum Recommended Operating System Windows 10 x64 Windows 10 x64 CPU Intel Core i5-4460 Intel Core i7-7700 RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU Nvidia GTX 750ti 4GB / AMD Redeon RX550 Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 / Intel ARC A380 Storage 60 GB 70 GB

Once Human is surprisingly light on its system requirements. Older, less powerful graphics cards are still ample, and the fact even the Intel Arc A380 is sufficient to meet recommended requirements is pleasing to see.

It means that a huge number of PC gamers will have sufficient hardware to play and enjoy the game.

