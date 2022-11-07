Overwatch 2 crosses 35 million players in its first month

What you need to know

Activision Blizzard shared its financial results for the Q3 2022 period ending Sep. 30, 2022.

The company shared that Overwatch 2 crossed over 35 million players in its first month.

Overwatch 2's multiplayer launched on Oct. 4, 2022, while the single-player story content is currently coming in 2023.

Activision Blizzard saw $1.78 billion in revenue for the quarter, a number that does not include Overwatch 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Overwatch 2's first month of release saw a massive influx of players, according to publisher Activision Blizzard.

The company shared (opens in new tab) on Monday that Overwatch 2 crossed over 35 million players after launching on Oct. 4, 2022. This is up from 25 million players, which Overwatch 2 crossed 10 days after launching.

According to Activision Blizzard, Overwatch 2 is seeing average daily player numbers "more than double" that of the first game. Overwatch 2 is set to become a "meaningful contributor" to Blizzard Entertainment's revenue, though no details were offered at this time. Overwatch 2's multiplayer is currently available, with the story portion of the game planned to launch in 2023.

Activision Blizzard saw $1.78 billion in revenues for Q3 2022, though it's important to note that Overwatch 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are not included in the numbers for these financial results. Previously, Activision Blizzard confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reached $1 billion in launch sales in its first 10 days, setting a record for the series.

The game will reportedly be receiving a paid expansion in 2023, though this has not yet been officially confirmed, with Activision Blizzard instead stating that plans for the year include the"next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series"

Looking ahead, Activision Blizzard is currently in the process of being acquired by Microsoft, a deal that is worth almost $69 billion and is currently undergoing regulatory review.