dbrand already offering ROG Ally accessories — with an intriguing release date

What you need to know

dbrand is a popular manufacturer specializing in protective accessories for portable devices like cell phones and handheld consoles.

Pre-orders for a two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for the upcoming ASUS ROG Ally are now live.

Shipping for the screen protector begins in June, hinting at a possible summer release window for ASUS' handheld console.

If you've ever been in the market for screen protectors, whether for a Steam Deck (opens in new tab) or whatever is taking the place of a Windows Phone in your pocket these days, you've probably seen dbrand (opens in new tab) pop up in search results. They're more than a little experienced in manufacturing high-quality protective accessories for handheld devices and have a respectable reputation for owning and fixing its million-dollar mistakes (opens in new tab).

Considering the upcoming ASUS ROG Ally (opens in new tab) handheld stands to be Valve's biggest rival in the handheld PC gaming scene, it makes sense that dbrand would offer an equivalent range of screen protectors; but I didn't think they'd be this fast.

Official details for the upcoming portable console (opens in new tab) are still thin on the ground until ASUS gives us the scoop during its official launch event on May 11 (opens in new tab). Still, dbrand's involvement seems to point to a much closer availability than I'd have ever expected.

If nothing else, it means the design has been finalized if third-party accessories are on their way since any changes to the screen size would make the whole thing pointless. The dbrand ROG Ally tempered glass screen protector (opens in new tab) is set for release in June, which raised my eyebrows. Would anyone buy a $20 screen protector for a console that hasn't been released yet? Maybe. But probably not.

(opens in new tab) ROG Ally screen protector | $19.95 at dbrand (opens in new tab) dbrand's double pack of tempered glass screen protectors can withstand harsh bumps and scrapes in the outside world, made with a perfect edge-to-edge design for the ROG Ally and an oil-proof coating. Pre-order at dBrand (opens in new tab)

There are two tempered glass protectors included, with dbrand understanding that not everyone makes an entirely perfect fit on their first attempt. Inherently, it's not that exciting of an accessory, but I'll always recommend it to everyone picking up such a valuable piece of portable hardware. There's no reason not to protect your handheld consoles from scratches, and the dbrand Steam Deck skins and screen protectors already impressed in our review.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: dbrand) (Image credit: dbrand) (Image credit: dbrand)

Boasting an edge-to-edge fit to absolute perfection, the dbrand screen protector will protect your future ROG Ally from greasy fingerprints thanks to its oleophobic coating. It's a fancy way of saying they're oil-proof, but it's a welcome investment for a device you'll likely be rubbing your hands over regularly.

Keep an eye out for them in the coming months, perhaps alongside the console itself. We'll keep you posted on anything related to ASUS' upcoming Steam Deck competitor (opens in new tab). Even something as thrilling as tempered glass screen protectors.