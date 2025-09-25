PC Gamer is having its very first PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 9 am PT, 12 noon ET, 5 pm BST (September 29, 2025, at 1 am JST).

The show is being hosted by Elle Osili Wood, an award-winning radio and TV presenter, and PC Gamer's own Midas. You can expect to see several exciting upcoming PC games during the broadcast.

Here's everything you need to know about the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct, including where you can tune in and what to expect from it.

I've embedded the official PC Gamer YouTube video above, if you want to watch the show right here. Otherwise, you can view it at one of the links below.

Where can I watch PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct 2025? You can tune into the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct 2025 in several places including: YouTube Twitch X (formerly Twitter) Facebook GamesRadar+ Steam Bilibili



If you want, you can even set a reminder to watch the show on PC Gamer’s YouTube

What games can I expect to see at PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct 2025? There will be 30 games total shown off during the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct. The games that have been officially confirmed for the broadcast include Huntsman, Warhammer 40:000: Dane of War IV, Killing Floor 3's latest updates, Morbid Metal, and Mars Tactics.

While we don't know all of the other games that will be shown, here are some of the partners of the showcase in alphabetical order, to give you an idea of what to expect.

Annapurna Interactive

CLAWPUNK

Crater Studios

Devolver Digital

Dyping Escape

Fireshine Games

Frozen District

Frozen Way

Humble Games

Mind Diver

Moomintroll: Winter’s Warmth

MotionRec

nDreams

Nine Dots Studio

Perp Games

Qooland Games

Tripwire Interactive

Ubisoft

V Publishing

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV

Obviously, some of the studios and names listed above are more self-explanatory, while others could lead to some less expected games being shown during the showcase. Either way, it's a great time to tune in so you know what's going on with your favorite publishers and developers.

If nothing else, it's always fun to see what new games are headed to PC in the near future. You might even find a new game or genre that catches your eye.

Now, the PC Gaming Show has been around for a while, but this is the very first Tokyo Direct. So, it will be interesting to get a glimpse into what's going on over on that side of the gaming world this week.

Make sure to tune in so you can stay on top of the latest gaming news and reveals as they are revealed during the direct.

There's plenty of excitement to look forward to during the Tokyo Game Show

We at Windows Central are looking forward to the weekend of September 25, since it is when Tokyo Game Show 2025 takes place, Japan's largest game festival.

Given that, it's no surprise that PC Gamer is having its own PC Gaming Show to spread the gaming hype.

As part of this gaming period, we'll also be keeping an eye on the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 and any other PC or Xbox gaming announcements that arise during those days. So, be sure to check back here at Windows Central to learn the latest gaming announcements.