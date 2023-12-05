Is GTA 6 coming to PC?

Is GTA 6 going to be available on PC? The initial reveal of GTA 6 only name-dropped the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S specifically for its launch in 2025. However, it would be extremely unlikely that GTA 6 skips PC entirely, and we could simply be looking at a delayed release on the platform as happened with its predecessor. But officially it hasn't yet been announced for PC, and based on previous games from Rockstar, we might not find out anytime soon, either.

Launching in 2025 on Xbox Series X|S and PS5

The reveal of GTA 6 was quite something. Initially planned for 9 a.m. ET on December 5, 2023, Rockstar pushed the first trailer live early thanks to an unscrupulous leaker.

That 91 seconds of bliss gave us our first look at the reimagined Vice City, at Lucia, the game's main protagonist, and a whole lot of sizzle. It also told us the game is coming in 2025, which at the time of writing means it could still be two full years away. If you want to know as much as possible, we've written a full analysis of the first GTA 6 trailer.

The follow-up press release also confirmed that GTA 6 will launch in 2025 on Xbox Series X|S and on PS5. No last-gen console version (though we never really expected one) and no mention of PC.

But let's not be too hasty...

Rockstar has done this before with GTA

There's no cause for panic. Mild annoyance, possibly, but nothing more than that. Rockstar has a trend for doing this with previous GTA games, and even non-GTA games. It very much seems to be a "console first" developer. But that usually means that PC players have to wait longer.

Red Dead Redemption 2, for example, came to PC the following year from its console launch. GTA V and even earlier games also arrived on PC after their console debuts. GTA V finally hit PC about 18 months after it launched on Xbox 360 and PS3. But of the recent biggest titles, only the original Red Dead Redemption didn't make the transfer.

So what does this mean? Well, 2025 is still a way out, so there's always time for change. As yet, though, officially GTA 6 for PC is not confirmed. Based on the way Red Dead Redemption 2 arrived as well, we might not know it's coming until it's about to go on sale.