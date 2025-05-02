Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is one of the most anticipated games of all time, and it just got delayed out of 2025 — to May 26, 2026.



Rockstar Games’ reputation precedes them, and the sheer hype around the release meant everyone expected it to be a shoo-in for Game of the Year 2025, despite its predecessor missing the same accolade (beaten by The Last of Us in 2013).



Now that all other games can breathe easy for another year, the race for Game of the Year just got interesting. Some of our favorite games so far now have a real shot at the award.

GTA 6 jumping to 2026 just made the GOTY awards a hell of a lot more interesting, and one of these games actually has a chance now — who's your money on? Feel free to suggest something else in the comments, these are just the biggest potential imo ✌️May 2, 2025

Two high potential winners are on Xbox Game Pass

Clair Obscur's prologue will have you hooked into the story straight away (Image credit: Windows Central)

At least two of the year’s biggest games so far have launched on Xbox Game Pass. I'm of course talking about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Blue Prince.



Both games have been dominating the conversation in April, and indeed Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the highest rated game of the year on Metacritic so far, with Blue Prince not far behind.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 may be in with a chance now

The turn-based RPG from French studio Sandfall Interactive is their first game, and its stunning visuals, emotional storytelling and beautiful soundtrack have led people to claim it's single-handedly saved the turn-based genre.



Of course, Baldur's Gate 3 exists, but Clair Obscur’s specific style, which incorporates real-time parrying and dodging mechanics, has thoroughly debunked Square Enix’s theory that no one wants realistic-looking turn-based games.



Even the French President, Emmanuel Macron commented on the developer's page on Instagram "A million copies and to date, one of the best-rated games in history: and yes, it's French! Congratulations to Sandfall Interactive and all the creators of Expedition 33. You are a shining example of French audacity and creativity."



With critical acclaim and strong sales of over 1 million, not including Xbox Game Pass, it's certainly the one to beat and the most recent entry in the GOTY conversations.

Blue Prince will surely be nominated, but could an Indie title win?

Blue Prince came out of nowhere to be everyone's favorite indie game (Image credit: Dogubomb)

Before Clair Obscur, Blue Prince was the industry darling and still is for many. A puzzle solving rogue-lite game that's been hailed as the most innovative game of the year so far, also earning a 92 metacritic score.



It's been compared to Outer Wilds, Myst and Return of the Obra Dinn, and it's so dangerously addictive I've had to stop playing it before I go insane. Yet, before April, I had never even heard of this game.



This contender crept up on us, and I doubt many will forget it by the time the Game of the Year awards comes around.



Personally, while many including myself said it was this year's Balatro, I don't think it will have the same enduring popularity and widespread appeal. Balatro didn’t quite win Game of the Year, but Blue Prince could surprise us all.

Split Fiction

Split Fiction is from the creators of It Takes Two (Image credit: Windows Central)

March feels like a lifetime ago, but Split Fiction was the game du jour and could very well still take the Game of the Year title. It's at a 91 on Metacritic and Hazelight Studios have a strong track record, having won the Game of the Year previously with It Takes Two. Split Fiction continues that legacy with inventive gameplay and an innovative story, it's It Takes Two but with a much higher budget and one of the most creative multiplayer experiences of the year.



You don't even need to own it to play, simply jump in co-op with a friend who owns the game, we love a consumer-friendly game!

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a triumph, I've not played through myself but I've watched my partner go through 100 hours of it before reaching the end, and it's an absolute masterclass of world building, story telling and character building.



You don't even need to have played the first Kingdom Come Deliverance to jump in, as the developers included a handy opener to refresh everyone of the events of the first game. This is the most immersive medieval RPG I've ever laid eyes on, and it's world reacts to seemingly every single player decision. It's a strong contender for fans of realistic RPGs and open-world freedom, and the main character Henry is so beloved now he's even popping up in player mods on Baldur's Gate 3.



In any other year, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 would be a shoo-in for GOTY. But competition is so fierce this year and its learning curve is so tough at the start, that I'm not sure it will secure the largest accolade.

It's only May, there's more to come...

There is of course the behemoth that is Death Stranding 2 on the horizon, which if not delayed will launch June 26, 2025. We know the Game Awards love a PlayStation exclusive, and the 10-minute-long trailer alone shows this game will be just as much of a spectacle as the first.



Could Hideo Kojima take the Game of the Year award now? How about DOOM: The Dark Ages?



Could the Oblivion Remaster spark arguments like we haven't seen since Elden Ring DLC being nominated?



I haven't even touched on Nintendo's games yet, but what do you think? Do you agree it will be one of the above picks or have I missed a huge nominee?