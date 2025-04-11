This acclaimed new game could be the next Balatro-style hit, and you can get it at a huge discount

What many outlets and creators are lauding as one of 2025's best games just came out, and no, I'm not talking about some huge AAA release from a legendary developer. Instead, I'm bringing Blue Prince to your attention — a small, yet critically acclaimed experience from Dogubomb and publisher Raw Fury that has serious Game of the Year potential.

Available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5, the $30 game has a noteworthy Steam launch sale that brings it down to $26.99 on that platform. However, you can get the PC version for even less at CDKeys; right now, it's just $22.69 at CDKeys, which is almost a full $8 off. It's unclear how long that deal will be around, though, so you'd best take advantage of it ASAP.

Now: $22.69 at CDKeys (PC, Steam) Blending genres like puzzle games, roguelikes, walking sims, and others into one cohesive experience, Blue Prince is a wildly creative and addicting exploration game that's leapt to the top of the Game of the Year conversation. ✅Perfect for: Players that enjoy slower games with methodic puzzle-solving and steady over-time progress, complete with a good deal of randomization to keep you on your toes ❌Don't buy if: You're looking for a fast-paced experience with quick gratification and lots of action in it 👀See at: CDKeys 💰Price check: $26.99 at Steam

A certified banger nobody saw coming

There's a good chance you've never even heard of Blue Prince (a play on words for "blueprints") before clicking on this article, so something you may be surprised to hear is that it's currently the highest-rated new game of 2025 so far, with "Universal Acclaim" on Metacritic and heaps of perfect review scores. Indeed, nearly everyone agrees that Dogubomb's new puzzler is a masterpiece of clever creativity, and it could end up being this year's Balatro — but just what kind of game is it, anyway?

Ultimately, the best way I can describe Blue Prince is that it's a roguelike that draws heavy inspiration from other genres like puzzle games, walking simulators, and Metroidvanias (among others). Set in the mysterious Mt. Holly manor, it tasks you with trying to reach its mysterious Room 46 (there are, supposedly, only 45 rooms). There are some catches, though; players are given the choice of room they enter as they progress, with each room containing or providing something — keys to other doors, helpful items, a workbench for combining things from your inventory — that will potentially aid your exploration. At the end of each in-game day, though, the manor's rooms all reset and shuffle into a new order.

Because of this, unraveling the right path through Mt. Holly is a slow burn, with progress being made slowly over several "runs" as you collect important items or stumble across noteworthy solutions that may come in handy the next time a reset occurs. In that way, there's an overarching puzzle being solved as you work through the individual ones in each room you explore; I'm reminded of Arkane's 2021 immersive sim Deathloop, a game that featured a time-reset-on-death mechanic that resulted in a similar overall structure (though with vastly different moment-to-moment gameplay).

It's just one of those games that makes you go "man, video games are cool," and thanks to this CDKeys deal, it's discounted down nearly $10. Sadly, there aren't any deals for the Xbox or PS5 version, but you can play Blue Prince on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus; CDKeys is offering three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $25.99 ($60 normally), as well as one month for $14.29 (usually $20).