Is Blue Prince on Xbox Game Pass? Yes, Blue Prince will be available to play on Xbox Game Pass once it releases. Notably, you'll be able to play it through the service on both Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, giving you the option whether you're a console or PC gamer.

Blue Prince is dropping on Xbox Game Pass!

Blue Prince Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Blue Prince has been quite a terrific year for gaming thus far, with everything from big-name single player RPGs like Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Assassin's Creed Shadows, and Avowed to exciting multiplayer adventures like Split Fiction and Monster Hunter Wilds making waves. One title you might not have heard of, though, is Blue Prince (a play on words for "blueprints") — an under-the-radar exploration game from Dogubomb and publisher Raw Fury that might just be the industry's next Balatro-style sleeper hit.

The game — scheduled to release in just a few days on April 10 — has reviewed exceptionally well, and is currently the top-rated 2025 Xbox game on Metacritic. Blending together elements from roguelikes, puzzle games, walking simulators, and others, Blue Prince drives you to explore a mysterious mansion called Mt. Holly; players can choose where and how they progress through its rooms as they seek the fabled and mysterious Room 46, but the catch is that the rooms move around at the end of each day. Therefore, many days of exploring may not yield much forward progress, but you'll likely learn valuable information or gain important items that will come in handy in subsequent "runs."

The overwhelming majority of reviewers have given Blue Prince high praise for its clever design and addicting "just one more run" allure, so naturally, many Xbox and PC gamers are wondering if they'll be able to play it on Xbox Game Pass — Microsoft's all-you-can-eat style subscription service that gives members access to hundreds of games for a recurring monthly fee.

If you're one of them, there's good news: when it goes live on April 10 later this week, Blue Prince will immediately launch onto Xbox Game Pass. This includes the regular tier of Game Pass, the PC-specific PC Game Pass, and the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier that works on both Xbox and PC while giving you Xbox Cloud Gaming privileges as well.

How else can you play Blue Prince?

Searching for clues in Blue Prince. (Image credit: Dogubomb)

While playing Blue Prince on Game Pass is one way you can jump into what could stand out as one of this year's best Xbox games and best PC games, it's not the only way. You could, for instance, simply buy the game permanently on any of the platforms it's coming out on, which include Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam and the Microsoft Store), and the PS5.

While official pricing information wasn't available for a long time and still isn't on storefront pages, developer Dogubomb recently announced on Discord that Blue Prince will retail for $29.99. With Game Pass subscriptions going for $15-20 these days, it's arguably better to just purchase the game itself if you were planning to subscribe just to play Blue Prince, though if you're already a member, you're good to go.

Note that if you're a PlayStation player, you'll also have the option of subscribing to Sony's Game Pass-like PlayStation Plus service to jump into Blue Prince. It's slated to launch into its Game Catalogue, so as long as you're a member you can play on day one.

