Razer unveils Viper V4 Pro with 50K sensor, 8,000Hz polling, and an optical scroll wheel

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Doubled battery life, a 49g chassis, and more reliable optical scrolling highlight an impressive spec sheet.

Razer Viper V4 Pro
The Razer Viper V4 Pro maintains the symmetrical shape of its predecessor while upgrading the internals. (Image credit: Razer)