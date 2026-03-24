Razer unveils Viper V4 Pro with 50K sensor, 8,000Hz polling, and an optical scroll wheel
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By Sean Endicott published
Doubled battery life, a 49g chassis, and more reliable optical scrolling highlight an impressive spec sheet.
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Doubled battery life, a 49g chassis, and more reliable optical scrolling highlight an impressive spec sheet.