Stardock announces Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova, coming soon to PC

What you need to know

Stardock Entertainment has revealed a new upcoming PC game called Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova, the latest entry in the Galactic Civilization franchise.

Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova is a 4X-strategy game where you are tasked with exploring and colonizing the universe.

This title promises to bring new features to the series including a refined combat system, improved graphics, a bigger universe to discover, a multiplayer mode, and more.

Today, Stardock Entertainment has announced a new title for the PC called Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova. This game is the newest entry of Galactic Civilizations — a long-running series of 4X strategy games where you take control of a space-faring civilization and establish colonies across the universe.

(Image credit: Stardock Entertainment)

This game promises to bring a plethora of new features and improvements to the Galactic Civilization series. Some of these new features include a refined combat system where you will get to pilot new starship classes like the Terror Star — a starship capable of blowing up stars in a single shot while destroying any nearby planets or ships caught in the blast.

Other additions include new playable alien civilizations, a new culture progression system, a new research system to help you achieve technological breakthroughs, a new multiplayer mode, and an enhanced graphics engine that provide beautiful visuals to the gameplay experience.

(Image credit: Stardock Entertainment)

What's more is that Galactic Civilization IV: Supernova will include an upgraded diplomacy system where you will be able to engage in more complex negotiations to establish allegiances, a streamlined galaxy set-up system, and increased modding capabilities.

No release date has been given yet for Galactic Civilization IV: Supernova. Stay tuned as we keep an eye out for this new upcoming PC title and see if it has what it takes to become one of the best PC games on the market.