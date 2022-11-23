Take to the skies with $40 off the Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition

Do you really enjoy games like Microsoft Flight Simulator and want to take it to the next level? Then grab the Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition while it's on sale for just $49.99 (opens in new tab). This is the lowest price it has ever been on Amazon. It is $20 better than the next lowest price and $40 off its regular street price. Just another great Black Friday deal that we don't expect will last past the holiday shopping weekend.

If you really want the full package, grab the Officer Pack (opens in new tab) that comes with the Airbus Sidestick and the throttle quadrant. The two together normally sell for around $190, but today you can get them for an all-new low price of $129.99.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition $90 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Take a classic, best-selling design. Add some new features including magnetic HEART technology and fantastic precision. Then put it at a super low price. That's an easy deal.

We reviewed the Airbus Sidestick when it first released a couple years ago. Back then, not only was it much more expensive but it was actually hard to find. Flight simulators were really popular at the time and the hardware was in high demand. You may have missed out. So here's your chance to get into it and save some money. The joystick got 4.5 stars out of 5, and Matt Brown said Thrustmaster's collaboration with Airbus resulted "in a versatile stick for all types of flight, notably improving the experience when eyeing an authentic, full-fledged airliner experience."

This was one of the first models in the Thrustmaster Civil Aviation series lineup, and it remains one of the more popular options. The sidestick was inspired by the iconic Airbus A320 sidestick, so you get a very authentic flying experience. It includes 17 action buttons, four swappable joystick head button modules, and 12 remappable buttons. The built-in thrust reverser mechanism and rudder control give you even more control.

This is one of our favorite joysticks for playing Microsoft Flight Simulator, and you can check out the other options in our roundup.