Valve reveals Counter-Strike 2, launching later in Summer 2023

What you need to know

The original Counter-Strike released back in 1999 as a mod for Half-Life before the developers were hired by Valve.

Since then, Counter-Strike has been one of the most popular multiplayer games in the world.

Valve revealed that Counter-Strike 2 is finally coming, and is planned to launch later in the summer.

Sometimes, a highly-anticipated or long-rumored game is announced in a big way, with teases and buildup to the event. Sometimes, a video goes live.

Valve shared the news that Counter-Strike 2 is real on Wednesday, confirming rumors that have insisted the game was on the way for some time. Valve revealed Counter-Strike 2 with a video showing off detailed improvements made to the original Counter-Strike maps using the Source 2 engine.

This means maps players know and love feature better lighting, higher-quality textures, and more. You can watch the full video below:

Valve explains that three different approaches were used for these upgrades, depending on the map in question. Some maps are "Touchstones," which are already on a fairly solid foundation and needed minimal work. Other maps are "Upgrades," which use Source 2 lightning and physically-based rendering. Finally, "Overhauls" are the oldest maps, which have been completely rebuilt in Source 2.

In a separate video (opens in new tab), Valve talked about upgrading the gameplay using "sub-tick updates" for a more consistent experience all throughout.

Valve also confirmed that the latest map-making tools will be available for the community to use. Counter-Strike 2 is slated to launch later in the year at some point during Summer 2023. When it does, the improvements offered here may continue to ensure that Counter-Strike is one of the best PC games available.

Windows Central's take

Well...there you go. Counter-Strike 2 is really happening, and I'm sure players will continue to lose hundreds (if not thousands) of hours checking out what is new and what has remained the same. Valve doesn't make many games, but when they do, the company always makes a big splash. I'll be curious to check this out myself.