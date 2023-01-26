Razer Edge now available, bringing Android and cloud gaming to the palm of your hand

What you need to know

The Razer Edge is a handheld gaming device built for native Android games and streaming titles through the cloud.

A 5G version of the Razer Edge will be available through Verizon and a Wi-Fi model is for sale through Razer.

The Razer Edge starts at $400 for the Wi-Fi model.

Razer just launched a new handheld gaming device designed for both native Android titles and streaming games through the cloud. The Razer Edge is a standalone tablet that connects to a Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller. When those devices are put together, the setup looks a lot like the Razer Kishi V2 paired with one of the best Android phones, but there are some key differences.

The Razer Edge is the first Android handheld to run on the Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 Gaming Platform, which is specifically optimized for mobile gaming. That means that the handheld should easily run the best Android games natively. The included Razer Kishi V2 Pro features HyperSense haptics to deliver a more console-like gaming experience.

On top of native gaming, the Razer Edge is designed for playing games through streaming services, such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now. It works with Steam Link as well, which lets you stream games from a gaming PC to another device.

Regardless of if you play your games natively or through the cloud, they should look crisp on the 6.8-inch AMOLED screen of the device. That display has a refresh rate of 144Hz, which is another differentiator for the Razer Edge when compared to competing mobile gaming machines.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Razer Edge OS Android 12 CPU Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform (3.0GHz 8-core Qualcomm Kryo CPU) GPU Qualcomm Adreno GPU RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB Display 6.8 inches, touch, 2400x1080, AMOLED, 144Hz Audio 2-way speakers with Verizon Adaptive Sound, 2 digital mics Wireless Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Sub 6, mmWave Verizon 5G Battery 5000mAh Dimensions 259.7 x 84.5 x 10.83 mm Weight 263.8g, 400.8g with controller Color Black

Earlier this month, Razer added controller support for touchscreen-only games to the Kishi V2. With Razer Nexus, users can map buttons on their controllers to touchscreen controls within games, greatly expanding the range of titles Razer's hardware can work with. The company promised that the same functionality will roll out to the Razer Edge in Q1 2023.

The Wi-Fi model costs $400 while the 5G version lists a retail price of $600. You can, however, get the 5G Razer Edge for $360 by paying $10 per month for 36 months through Verizon when paired with a data plan. Both models are only available in the United States.