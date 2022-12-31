Report: Xbox exclusive Redfall is targeting an early May 2023 launch date

What you need to know

Rumors are swirling that upcoming Xbox exclusive Redfall is launching in May, 2023.

Our sources corroborate those reports, suggesting the first week of May next year.

If things go to plan, the game may also have an early access period of some sort.

Redfall is an upcoming Xbox exclusive from Arkane Studios, creators of Deathloop, Prey, and Dishonored. Microsoft acquired the studio with its big ZeniMax Media acquisition a couple of years back, and Redfall represents the first full Xbox console exclusive from the acquisition.

Redfall will join Starfield as part of Microsoft's big Xbox and PC gaming console line-up in 2023, with Microsoft previously confirming that Redfall is gunning for the first half of 2023. According to reports and our own sourcing (which I corroborated on my XB2+1 Xbox podcast this past Tuesday), Redfall is targeting an early May 2023 release window — the first week of May to be exact.

The rumors began with Okami13, who claimed that Redfall would be targeting an early May release. Our own sourcing corroborated those reports this past week, with Microsoft's internal targets focusing on early May for the game's launch, complete with some form of early access period similar in vein to Forza Horizon 5. Forza Horizon 5 sported a "premium edition" which granted a few days of early access to the game, and if things go to plan, Redfall will be getting the same treatment.

Redfall is an open-world action game where up to four friends in drop-in co-op can help liberate an eponymous island town of a nasty vampire infection. Various creative weapons, combat abilities, and optional stealth gameplay await prospective vampire hunters. The developer emphasizes that the solo "immersive sim" gameplay the studio is known for is still an option for those who seek a more traditional Arkane experience.

If things go to plan, Arkane should see an early May release in 2023 on both Xbox Series X|S consoles and PC platforms. The game will hit the Microsoft Store and Steam, and also drop day one into Xbox Game Pass for good measure.

Redfall will hopefully contribute to what should be a great year for Microsoft and new Xbox games, after the relative drought of first-party content we saw through 2022.