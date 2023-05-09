Saints Row (2022) goes on sale, adds new area, and fixes dozens of bugs in one day

What you need to know

Saints Row (2022), the reboot of the infamous open-world action series, is enjoying a ton of new content and improvements today.

The first of three DLC expansions, The Heist and the Hazardous, is releasing today to all Expansion Pass holders.

Alongside the fresh story content, all Saints Row players are enjoying a major free update.

The new Sunshine Springs district of Santo Ileso is open to all, and dozens of quality-of-life improvements are coming along for the ride.

Saints Row (2022) is also enjoying a hefty discount on Xbox.

Saints Row (2022) was far from one of the best games of 2022, but it has been quietly improving since launch. With the release of the game's first major DLC expansion and a gargantuan free content update, now is the time to revisit Santo Ileso (or jump in for the first time) in the action-packed Saints Row reboot.

Saints Row (2022) earned a complicated review from me, due to its ridiculously fun core being plagued by bugs, unstable performance, and odd game design decisions. Over six months later, Deep Silver Volition is releasing the first of three DLC expansions (opens in new tab) for its ambitious reboot. The Heist and the Hazardous is available now as part of the Expansion Pass, and adds a ton of new narrative content.

In the DLC, the Saints are hired by eccentric actor Chris Hardy to perform a high-dollar assassination, but (to the surprise of no one), the Saints are betrayed by Hardy and you're left for dead. A common theme for the Saints Row games, you have to exact your revenge against Hardy amidst a fiery trail of chaos and carnage. A lot of these content is focused around the brand-new Sunshine Springs area of Santo Ileso.

Fortunately, you don't need the Heist and the Hazardous DLC to explore Sunshine Springs. An accompanying, major free update opens the district to all players, complete with new activities, shops, and secrets. Those itching for new story missions can purchase the Expansion Pass, which will also include Doc Ketchum's Murder Circus in July and a final DLC expansion slated for August.

The flashy, movie poster-like key art for the new DLC. (Image credit: Deep Silver)

The free update includes dozens of bug fixes and some notable quality-of-life improvements, too. Combat is being heavily tweaked with improvements to the dynamics of aiming, crouching, and takedowns. Enemy health and dodging abilities are also more fair. 12 new emotes join the growing roster alongside a new emote wheel, a Selfie Mode makes it easier to take fantastic pictures of your Boss, and more!

The free update is rolling out to all Saints Row (2022) players now, but it's also a great motivation for players who have yet to play the new Saints Row to give it a try. On the Xbox Store, Saints Row (2022) is currently over half off! There aren't discounts on the Gold Edition or Expansion Pass, unfortunately, but you can still experience the much-improved and expanded game, including the Sunshine Springs district. With these improvements and added features, Saints Row (2022) may now have what it takes to stand among the best Xbox games.

You can see some screenshots of the new update and DLC below.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Deep Silver) (Image credit: Deep Silver) (Image credit: Deep Silver) (Image credit: Deep Silver) (Image credit: Deep Silver) (Image credit: Deep Silver)

Saints Row (2022) and The Heist and the Hazardous DLC is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation consoles. The new Saints Row isn't available through Xbox or PC Game Pass, but it is heavily discounted right now, with the Standard Edition including all the improvements and features of today's free update.