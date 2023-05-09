Finally, the couch cushions in Hi-Fi Rush are soft enough

What you need to know

Hi-Fi RUSH, the surprise hit rhythm brawler from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda Softworks, is now getting its fourth post-launch update.

The patch update is modest, with four fixes in tow, but also includes one of the most important improvements the game has received since release.

Now, finally, the couch cushions in the hideout are softer and more comfortable for Chai and 808.

What do you mean you can't tell the difference?

Hi-Fi RUSH was a nearly perfect game when it surprise launched at the beginning of this year, and absolutely smashed expectations to become one of the most critically-acclaimed titles of 2023. It had one glaring flaw, however... The couch cushions in the hideout simply weren't plush enough and disrupted the optimal lounging conditions. Finally, Tango Gameworks and Bethesda Softworks have stopped procrastinating and finally fixed this egregious issue in the latest Hi-Fi RUSH update.

Hi-Fi RUSH players can rejoice, as Update 4 is officially live and rolling out to all players across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC platforms. To be frank, it's actually a very modest patch update (don't expect any new features like the Photo Mode added in a previous update), but at least one of the over two million players in Hi-Fi RUSH will undoubtedly appreciate these improvements. The full, mighty list of changes in Hi-Fi RUSH Update 4 include:

Removed exploit that allowed players to continuously resell Special Attacks that the player has already sold This adds realism since you cannot sell that which is no longer yours

Fixed an issue where the “Specialist” challenge on The Wall of Fame will not be unlocked despite purchasing all available Special Attacks in the game Note: This is retroactive, so if you have already purchased the attacks it will register the objective as complete automatically)

Fixed an issue where a cool hidden animation for playing with 808 on the couch while she is equipped with the Bossplay Roquefort costume would not play

Fixed support of PSO caching on the Microsoft Store version which could cause hitching during gameplay

Adjusted couch pillow softness in the hideout to better refresh Chai when relaxing in between missions

Obviously that final entry is the most vital addition to the update. Am I blowing this out of proportion? Is this just a way to make an otherwise mundane and rather boring patch update a mite more interesting? Are the couch cushions virtual and therefore unable to be "softer"? Absolutely, to all of these things, but you have to admit that Chai and 808 look mighty comfy in the image above.

Regardless of couch cushion softness, Hi-Fi RUSH is one of the best Xbox games of the year thanks to its endlessly fun gameplay, gorgeous cel-shaded visuals, surprising approachability and accessibility, and a genuinely touching narrative surrounding a cast of loveable characters. Don't believe me? Read my full Hi-Fi RUSH review for all the details on why this random, shadow-dropped title is actually one of 2023's game of the year contenders.

Hi-Fi RUSH is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Xbox and PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. For some extra cosmetic goodness, you can also pick up the Deluxe Edition for some new skins and shirts.

(opens in new tab) Hi-Fi RUSH One of the best games of 2023 so far is a title no one saw coming: Hi-Fi RUSH, a surprise launch from Xbox studio Tango Gameworks, the developer of The Evil Within. Now with softer cushions. Buy from: Microsoft (Xbox & PC, Standard) (opens in new tab) | Microsoft (Xbox & PC, Deluxe) (opens in new tab)