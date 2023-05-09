Street Fighter 6: Open beta for Xbox and PC is set to begin on May 19, roster detailed

What you need to know

Capcom has announced that between May 19 to 21 2023, there will be an Open Beta hosted for the upcoming fighting game, Street Fighter 6.

The Open Beta will allow players on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam to participate and experience various content like Character Creation, Ranked and Casual online matches, eight playable characters, and more.

Street Fighter 6 is the latest mainline entry in Capcom's flagship Street Fighter franchise and is set to innovate the series with a roster of new and fan-favorite characters, new combat mechanics, a new open-world-like single-player mode, and more.

On May 8, 2023, Capcom officially announced that it will be hosting an online Open Beta for Street Fighter 6, the latest mainline entry in the Street Fighter franchise. The Open Beta is set to take place between May 19, 2023, to May 21, 2023, and players from Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam are legible to take part.

According to the official Street Fighter 6 website will allow players to experience a small portion of Street Fighter 6's many features that they will witness in the retail version. The Open Beta's content will include the following:

The Battle Hub — Here you can challenge other players in Ranked Matches, Casual Matches, Battle Hub Matches, Extreme Battles, and in Open Tournaments. It also has a Training Mode where you can practice your skills before a match.

Full cross-platform play support so players across Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC can battle each other online.

The Game Center where you can play classic Street Fighter games from the past (Do note that this feature is single-player only)

Character Creation — Players will get to create their very own street fighter avatar and have them participate in matches or hang out in the online multiplayer hub lobby (note in the beta, you can only create a character once).

Play as eight characters — Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Guile, Juri, Luke, Jamie, and Kimberley.

Six playable stages — Metro City Downtown, Training Room, Tian Hong Yuan, Genbu Temple, Carrier Byron Taylor, and The Match Ring.

Other miscellaneous features include Photo Mode, selecting Modern or Classic controls, commentators from the Fighting Game Community providing play-to-play commentary during matches, and more.



All players need to do to participate in the Open Beta is to meet the age restriction requirements and link their online accounts to their Capcom ID for a smoother experience.

PC players will also need to take into account the PC spec requirements before playing the Open Beta.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Minimum requirements Operating System: Windows 10 (20H1 version or newer, 64-bit versions) Processor:Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8GB RAM Graphics: GTX1060 (VRAM 6GB) / Radeon RX 580 (VRAM 4GB) DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 25GB available space Additional notes: The framerate may drop during graphic-intensive cutscenes. The PC requirements are subject to change in the final version as this title is still in development

Swipe to scroll horizontally Recommended requirements Operating System: Windows 10 (20H1 version or newer, 64-bit versions) Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16GB RAM Graphics: RTX2070 / Radeon RX 5700XT DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 25GB available space Additional notes: The framerate may drop during graphic-intensive cutscenes. The PC requirements are subject to change in the final version as this title is still in development

Windows Central's Take

From what we have seen so far from the trailers, Street Fighter 6 is looking to be one of the most ambitious Street Fighter games to date. It will feature stunning, stylized graphics using Capcom's patented RE Engine, a huge roster of beloved fan-favorite and brand-new playable fighters, an overhauled combat system, improved online matches with cross-platform play support, new control schemes to help newcomers get into the fighting game genre, a massive open-world single-player mode called World Tour, and more,

Will Street Fighter 6's drastic changes and new additions to the Street Fighter formula help this upcoming Xbox title live up to the series' legacy and become one of the best Xbox games? Only time will tell as Street Fighter 6's release date of June 2, 2023, is fast approaching.