Samsung follows Microsoft with a licensed controller for its dedicated Gaming Hub, and pre-orders are already out of stock

Samsung is working closely with leading gaming accessory companies to "drive the next generation of best-in-class partner products for the Samsung Gaming Hub."

The company's Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub program is on course, having recently collaborated with Performance Designed Products LLC (PDP) to launch the first "Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub" controller, the Replay Midnight Blue.

The entry is already available on pre-order for $49.99 at PDP, Amazon, and Best Buy, though it's temporarily out of stock (at the time of writing).

Samsung is perhaps one of the most sought-after companies as far as the best gaming TVs are concerned. Many reasons can be attributed to this, but Microsoft's decision to bring Xbox Game Pass to smart TVs tops the list, which is why most Samsung TVs ship with a dedicated Samsung Gaming Hub. Notably, the Gaming Hub isn't limited to the latest models; even older Samsung TVs from 2020 spot this neat feature.

The company is seemingly doubling down on improving the platform further. Samsung has disclosed details about its Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub program, which is in place to bring leading gaming accessory companies on board to help "drive the next generation of best-in-class partner products for the Samsung Gaming Hub."

Samsung has announced that it's already on course with its plans to make licensed controllers for its dedicated Gaming Hub, having partnered with Performance Designed Products LLC (PDP) to launch the first "Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub" controller, the Replay Midnight Blue.

The controller ships with an in-built rechargeable battery, which promises 40 hours of uninterrupted gameplay per charge. It also features a Samsung Gaming Hub home button, which will let you launch the dedicated Gaming Hub instantly. It's complemented with "an easy-to-use TV volume control button" designed to enhance the gameplay experience.

According to Samsung's Head of Service Partnerships Group, Jiho Ha:

"Samsung recognizes the indispensable role of accessories in elevating gaming experiences. Building on our already-high level of compatibility, the 'Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub' program will see us collaborating with trusted partners to craft accessories that further enhance the premier experience of the Samsung Gaming Hub."

The company indicated that players will start seeing a "Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub" badge. It's in place to indicate that the product meets all the set requirements, including compatibility, quality, performance, safety, and security. Samsung also added that this will guarantee "the best possible game streaming experience on Samsung Gaming Hub."

Samsung will showcase the Replay Midnight Blue controller for its dedicated Samsung Gaming Hub at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. Be sure to visit its booth to get a closer look. In the meantime, the unit is already available for pre-order over at PDP's website. Alternatively, you can also find it at Amazon and Best Buy.

Microsoft and Samsung are phasing out unauthorized gaming accessories

This announcement comes barely a few months after Microsoft's new Xbox policy, which blocks unauthorized third-party accessories from being used with its Xbox consoles, took effect. Ultimately, gamers will no longer be able to use unauthorized controllers on Xbox consoles as they'll be blocked with "error 0x82d60002."

However, this doesn't entirely mean that you can't use third-party controllers on Xbox consoles. Microsoft has licensed a wide array of accessories to work on Xbox, including big brands like GameSir, PowerA, Hyperkin, and more.

If you have a third-party controller and want to know whether it will work on an Xbox console, check for the 'Designed for Xbox' logo. If it's present, it means it's an authorized controller and should work perfectly with your Xbox console.

Samsung's Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub badge is reminiscent of Microsoft's 'Designed for Xbox' logo for authorized third-party controllers. It's unclear what repercussions one stands to suffer when using an unauthorized accessory on Samsung's dedicated Gaming Hub. The company might block their access in the future.