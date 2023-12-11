Can I use third-party accessories with Xbox?

Microsoft has recently implemented a new policy that restricts the use of unauthorized third-party accessories with Xbox consoles. This policy came into effect on November 12, 2023.



As a result, some users have been encountering an error message (error code 0x82d60002) when attempting to use such unauthorized accessories. The error message states: "A connected accessory is not authorized. Using unauthorized accessories compromises your gaming experience. For this reason, the unauthorized accessory will be blocked from use on 11/12/2023. For help returning it, check with the store it came from or contact the manufacturer.”

Can I no longer use my third party controller with Xbox?

The accessory crackdown on third-party accessories has led to confusion among Xbox owners regarding which third-party controllers and accessories will continue to function with their devices. The only accessories that are blocked are those that have not been officially licensed to work on Xbox, and this will not affect controllers and other accessories from big brands like GameSir, PowerA, Hyperkin and others.

How can I tell if an accessory is compatible with Xbox?

If your accessory carries the 'Designed for Xbox' logo, you're good to go. It's not easy to miss as will show on every product that's compatible as a big green circle. See the image below:

As you can see, I know these controllers from Hyper X and Hyperkin will work just fine because they are officially endorsed by Xbox, and have paid for the correct licensing.

Is there a list of trusted brands to use with Xbox?

The list of brands approved for use with Xbox include Corsair, GameSir, PowerA and more. (Image credit: Xbox)

Following the blocking of unauthorized accessories, Xbox published a list of approved brands on the Xbox store. It also published a list of its favorite individual 'Designed for Xbox products. Many of which we have tested here at Windows Central, so check out our list of the best places to purchase these officially licensed Xbox accessories.