Skip one of the hardest fights in Resident Evil 4 Remake with this clever tactic

Resident Evil 4 Remake was released on March 24, and fans of the original 2005 game, and newcomers to the Resident Evil 4 story have been enjoying Leon and Ashley's battle against rowdy farmers and Las Plagas.

The remake has been a triumph and really displays beautifully what next-gen gaming is capable of. Not only has Capcom created a visually impressive retelling of the RE4 story, but they've left in some faithful easter eggs from the retro title. Reddit users have discovered that you can skip the first really tough fight in the game entirely, depending on how good your aim is.

You came to the wrong neighborhood Leon (Image credit: Capcom)

Those who have already played through the beginning of the game, which is even available in the demo, will know that the first time Leon enters the Village is a tough introduction to the world of Resident Evil. Thrown into chaos you are immediately swamped by angry villagers, and just when you think you're about to run out of ammo — El Salvador (The Chainsaw Villager) turns up to put you through your paces.



If you manage to survive this onslaught, the Church bells will ring and you will literally be saved by the bell. The remaining villagers stop in their tracks, turn and bumble towards the church for what you hope is confession.



What veteran players know, is that if you can get the Church bell to ring earlier, you can skip the fight entirely.

The method described by Redditor Tactical_Banter states to shoot the bell of the church from the roof of one of the village houses, to stop the villagers onslaught and leave Leon in peace. This is a speedrun tactic used by players of the original Resident Evil 4, and Capcom has dutifully ensured it's still possible.

Now the Youtube video above and our screenshots show this done with a sniper gun which is clearly from an NG+ playthrough of the game, but is it possible to do it on your first playthrough?

I spy with my little eye.... (Image credit: Future)

The northmost building on the map, where you find the W-870 shotgun, is the house you need to make a run for. Run up the stairs, out the window, and onto the roof for a blurry view of the Church and its bell behind some trees. Shoot at this to set the bell off, and watch your enemies waddle away.



Some players have said it's possible on a first playthrough if you have god-tier aim of course - but otherwise, this will be a solid strategy for multiple playthroughs only. Resident Evil 4 Remake certainly has replayability with its achievements so I'll definitely be utilizing this on my next run.