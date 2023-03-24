Resident Evil 4 remake: All Requests and where to find them

If you've come here, you're likely working your way through the Resident Evil 4 Remake and have happened upon one of the new additions to the game, Requests. These straggly bits of blue paper are pinned all over the areas in the game, detailing various jobs the Merchant wants you to take care of. Your labors won't be wasted as the mysterious Ganado with his trunk of weapons will reward your efforts with Spinels, which you can trade for various goodies.

Resident Evil 4 Requests: What are spinels

Spinels are another currency in Resident Evil 4 Remake in addition to PTAS, but more difficult to acquire in the game environment. The best way to stock up on spinels is to complete jobs for the Merchant, titled 'Requests' which can be found on blue notices around the map. The Spinels are pink gems that can be exchanged for treasure maps, yellow herbs, and other rarities at the merchant. You can also sell them for 2000 ptas, but don't expect a refund if you change your mind later.

Trade screen showing spinel rewards (Image credit: Jennifer Young -W indows Central)

Resident Evil 4 Requests: All Requests

In our playthrough, not every chapter had a request to find, but we've detailed all of the requests in the game here and where to find them. You will need to complete all of these requests to pop the achievement Jack of all Trades.



For some requests, namely the Blue Medallion shooting, and the "destroy threat" variations, your map will be marked with the relevant locations to complete your task. Some of the jobs aren't quite as straightforward though and you may need our tips to complete them.

Swipe to scroll horizontally List of all Requests in Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter Request Title Completion Area Spinel Reward 2 Pest control Factory 3 2 Destroy Blue Medallions Farm 3 3 Viper Hunter Anywhere 4 3 Grave Robber Church Graveyard 2 3 Destroy the Blue Medallions 2 Quarry or Fish Farm 4 4 Egg Hunt Not specified 3 4 Catch me a Big Fish Photo included (see below) 4 5 A savage mutt Village Chief Manor 8 7 Destroy the blue medallions 3 Castle Gate 5 9 Destroy the blue medallions 4 Grand Hall 5 9 More Pest Control Grand Hall or Library 3 10 Merciless Knight Mausoleum 8 11 Insect Hive Hive 4 12 Jewel Thief Courtyard 3 12 The Disgrace of the Salazar Family Throne Room 4 14 Destroy the Blue Medallions 5 Cargo Depot 5 14 Even more pest control Waste Disposal 3 14 The Wandering Dead Incubation Lab 8 15 Destroy the Blue Medallions 6 Cliffside Ruins 5

Resident Evil 4 Requests: Chapter 1

Destroy the Blue Medallions

A a blue medallion, I'll never tire of these! (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

You'll probably see the inconspicuous-looking medallions in the environment before you find this quest, but it's pinned on the wall outside the closed gate at the Farm, and needs you to find and destroy 5 medallions in the area. They are all marked on your map once you pick up the quest. Remember to look up in the environment as most will be hanging from above.

Resident Evil 4 Requests: Chapter 2

Pest Control

"Hello there Stranger, got some new goods for ya." (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

During your first meeting with the Merchant, you'll spot this quest pinned right next to him. You'll need to go back into the Factory and kill 3 rats, you will hear the squeaks of vermin before you see them. 1 will be in the main hallway and 2 in the room with the 2 ovens (don't forget to check these for treasure!)

Resident Evil 4 Requests: Chapter 3

Viper Hunter

Snake snake I'm a sneaky little snake (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

This quest is found with your next meeting with the Merchant, pinned to the wall next to his store behind the town hall. You'll need to kill and sell 3 vipers. These can be found throughout the game around the environment. We found one in a loot crate in the Town Hall, and others just slithering along the floor.

Grave Robber

Twin Graves (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

This request is found behind the Church before you can find your way in the main doors. The request will ask you destroy two twin tombstones. They can be found in the graveyard right next to eachother with matching symbols. Shoot them.

Destroy the Blue Medallions 2

"If only these were car air fresheners they might actually be useful." (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Found just before the entrance to the Quarry, as with other Blue Medallion quests this will mark on your map the relevant locations.

Resident Evil 4 Requests: Chapter 4

Egg Hunt

Map marker shows location of Golden Egg (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

This quest is found on the wall outside the cave that houses the mural. It asks you to find and sell a Golden Egg but doesn't specify a location. Thankfully the Golden Egg isn't too far via Leon's trusty speedboat. Head to the East of lake area to find a farm full of chickens, and eggs a-plenty. You'll find a Golden Egg here to sell to the merchant.

Catch Me a Big Fish

"Well this looks safe?" (Image credit: Jennifer Young - WIndows Central)

While exploring the areas around the lake, you'll come across a curious gate displaying the Insignia. Behind this gate, the Request is inside the tunnel.



The quest asks you to catch a fish at a specific location and provides a dubious-quality photograph to help you find it. To save you some time, the Boathouse can be found in the South East of the lake. You'll spot the fish frolicking in the water to the left of the Boathouse, take it out with your harpoon.

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - WIndows Central)

Resident Evil 4 Requests: Chapter 5

A Savage Mutt

"Chill dawg" (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

This quest will be found next to the Merchant residing by the Town Hall. It requires you to take out a threat, and will mark the Village Chief Manor on your map. Go back to this area with Ashley and prepare to face off with a pretty tough mutt.



It's worth noting that in my playthrough, this quest bugged and I could hear the dog barking in the Manor but not see him. Only after giving up and walking back towards the Village Square did he spawn for me.

Resident Evil 4 Requests: Chapter 7

Destroy the Blue Medallions 3

"Man I just can't get enough of these Blue Medallions." (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

After shooting your way through the main door to the castle with the cannon, you'll find this quest asking you to shoot another 6 blue medallions, some of which you may have already seen in the required area (Castle Gate). Again as they are marked on your map, they are found pretty easily.

Resident Evil 4 Requests: Chapter 9

Destroy the Blue Medallions 4

"Best not hit a lightbulb, they look expensive." (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

You got it, more of those tiny blue blighters. This quest is found on the table in the room with the Merchant just off the right of the Grand Hall entrance. The locations will be marked on your map, you'll need to go back to the maze for one of them.

More Pest Control

Another rat-related mission, but not quite as straightforward as the previous ones. You'll find this request on the wall on the left of the Grand Hall near the Headless Statue, and it requires you to kill another 3 rats.



Two are easy enough to find, one running around squeaking in the Dining Hall, and one in the corridor after leaving the Armory. However, the third is more elusive. You'll need to wait until Chapter 10 when you can go over some areas again as Leon (following the Ashley sequences). Go to the Library as Leon and find your last rat.

Resident Evil 4 Requests: Chapter 10

Merciless Knight

Why did the knight go into battle with a fork? Because he wanted to have a stab at it. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The Merciless Night request can be picked up after Leon leaves the cage. Go left through the door you unlocked earlier with the three-headed statue and find the quest on a sideboard. The quest will instruct you to head to the Mausoleum to take out an enemy. This is the same area you were previously in with Ashley, but now you get to go back, with guns. Take down three pretty tough knights to complete the quest. Flash grenades will serve you well in this fight.

Resident Evil 4 Requests: Chapter 11

Insect Hive

"What do you call a bug that shoots bullets? A firefly." (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Following the minecart scene, in the first cave you'll find this request. It asks you to destroy the four exits of the Hive. Take a few steps out and look up to the ceiling, the big glowing yellow blobs are what you are looking for. You can reach at least three of them with a sniper rifle, the fourth you can take out when you walk further up but needs to be shot before leaving the Hive.

Resident Evil 4 Requests: Chapter 12

Jewel Thief

Hasta la vista, Crow. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

You'll find this request and the following one in the same place, directly to the left of the elevator you ride up to the surface. It asks to recover and sell a scratched emerald from a nest.



Do not ride the tram up to the clocktower, you're going to go back through the palace ruins to the courtyard, here you will find a crow's nest you can shoot down to retrieve the emerald. Stand opposite the typewriter and Merchant room, and look up at the roof to see the nest.

The Disgrace of the Salazar Family

Map indicating Throne Room for portrait (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

After riding the elevator to the surface out of the Hive, you'll find this quest pinned to a wall. The request asks you to deface Ramón's portrait by throwing something and attached is a photo of the relevant location. In the photo above you can see on the map the photo points to the Throne Room. Once you get there, equip an egg and throw it at the portrait. If you don't have an egg to hand, there's a golden one in this room. Go figure.

Do you like your eggs scrambled? (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Resident Evil 4 Requests: Chapter 14

Destroy the Blue Medallions 5

Immediately after rescuing Ashley and entering the next area before the merchant, you'll find this quest. Go shoot some blue medallions in the cargo depot, at this point I was so done with blue medallions I used a rocket launcher. Just kidding, that ammo is too expensive.

Even more Pest Control

Rats! Another rats request. Before entering the top level of the cargo depot, you'll find this quest with the merchant. Go shoot some rats, you monster.

The Wandering Dead

These guys look friendly? Right? (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

After the wrecking ball scene, and sliding through a crack in the wall, you'll find this request. It will point you back to the Incubation Lab to go take out a threat. Yes, you're going to have to fight some Regeneradors and an Iron Maiden.



Make sure you do this by backtracking past the last merchant and not moving onto the next area, oh and check out our guide to all the enemies in Resident Evil 4 Remake — you'll need it.

Resident Evil 4 Requests: Chapter 15

Destroy the Blue Medallions 6

Why are they all blue? Did these guys have no other colors? (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Just when you thought you'd rid the world forever of those pesky blue medallions, alas here's a quest to shoot some more. The quest can be picked up after the Cliffside ruins when you've been through the Helicopter cutscene.

Upon handing in this final Request, you should get the achievement Jack of All Trades for your troubles. If you're also on the hunt for pesky Clockwork Castellans for the achievement, we have a great guide for you.



Also check out the following:

-List of weapons and where to find them

-List of enemies and bosses

-All Yellow herb locations (coming soon)



And most importantly, enjoy defeating Las Plagas!