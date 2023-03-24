Resident Evil 4 remake: List of Clockwork Castellans and where to find them

Ready to find and smash even more small collectibles across a new horror experience?

The past several Resident Evil games have featured small bobbleheads or figurines that players can find and destroy, and the Resident Evil 4 remake is no exception. In this game, these small clacking figures take the form of Clockwork Castellans, a fun reference to a strange moment in the original Resident Evil 4.

Resident Evil 4 remake: Clockwork Castellans

Each Clockwork Castellan is in the shape of the infamously wacky "robo-Ramon" from the original Resident Evil 4. They make a clacking clockwork noise, so you'll almost always hear these collectibles before you see them. In order to collect them, you'll have to destroy them. A handful can be broken with a knife attack, but the majority are positioned in such a way that they'll need to be shot, so use a single handgun round.

There's only one figurine per chapter, and with 16 chapters across the game's story mode, that naturally means there are 16 Clockwork Castellans to destroy. Once you've gotten the figurine in a chapter, you can rest easy knowing you won't have to keep an out until the next chapter.

Resident Evil 4 remake Clockwork Castellans: Chapter 1

In the Lakeside Settlement, shortly before the end of the Chapter, go into the house with a broken roof. Look up and you'll see the figure.

Resident Evil 4 remake Clockwork Castellans: Chapter 2

After opening the large gate with the Hexagonal Emblem, you can go up and to the left and find a few buildings. The figurine is on the floor in the first building.

Resident Evil 4 remake Clockwork Castellans: Chapter 3

After reaching the Merchant's shop next to the elevator that takes you down into the first shooting gallery, go forward and down a ladder to find yourself on a small dock. Go to the right, and you can see this Clockwork Castellan on top of some boxes.

Resident Evil 4 remake Clockwork Castellans: Chapter 4

In the area just north of the lake, there's a locked gate that requires the Insignia Key. Use it, then go up and look through a fence to get this figurine.

Resident Evil 4 remake Clockwork Castellans: Chapter 5

Now that Ashley is with you, return to the home of the Village Chief. Go upstairs, then into the attic. Check the left side of the densely-packed attic and you'll see this figurine.

Resident Evil 4 remake Clockwork Castellans: Chapter 6

As you go down the path, carefully check under a blazing bonfire and you'll spot this chapter's figurine.

Resident Evil 4 remake Clockwork Castellans: Chapter 7

Right after the first fight with the Garrador in the dungeon, you'll make your way into a small room filled with crates. Look on top of the shelves to see this Clockwork Castellan.

Resident Evil 4 remake Clockwork Castellans: Chapter 8

As you're making your way along the castle wall, with the armored El Gigante throwing boulders at you, you can find a figurine at the bottom floor of the second tower, facing to the left of your map.

Resident Evil 4 remake Clockwork Castellans: Chapter 9

As you go through the maze filled with infected dogs, find your way to the northwest corner, and you'll see this figure clacking away next to a box and some wood planks.

Resident Evil 4 remake Clockwork Castellans: Chapter 10

When you reach the Merchant's shop in the sewers, look directly across and you'll see this Clockwork Castellan through the grate.

Resident Evil 4 remake Clockwork Castellans: Chapter 11

As you head through the mines in a cart ride, there'll be brief stopping point before you continue on. You can find a Clockwork Castellan here on top of a crumbling wall.

Resident Evil 4 remake Clockwork Castellans: Chapter 12

Towards the beginning of the chapter, when you first enter the Clocktower, check the northwest side of the room and you'll see this figurine on a box.

Resident Evil 4 remake Clockwork Castellans: Chapter 13

When the path splits in two, go to the right and check next to the forklift and large shipping container. The figure is on the ground in the middle.

Resident Evil 4 remake Clockwork Castellans: Chapter 14

Once you pass the Amber Storeroom and enter the tunnels, you can see this Clockwork Castellan on top of some lockers.

Resident Evil 4 remake Clockwork Castellans: Chapter 15

Exit the ruins, and you'll end up in a room with bodies hanging from the ceiling. You'll see this figurine on top of a wood beam near the ceiling.

Resident Evil 4 remake Clockwork Castellans: Chapter 16

As you flee the island with the timer counting down, quickly check to the right of the large rectangular room and you'll see this Clockwork Castellan on top of some crates.

Dangerous adventure

There's plenty to do and find across the Resident Evil 4 remake. Even after you've finished your first playthrough, subsequent runs can unlock new rewards and difficulty options.

If you're looking for more tips to succeed, be sure to consult our guides on all the weapons in the Resident Evil 4 remake, as well as the best way to earn money through treasures.