Soon-to-be-revived MOBA Gigantic shows off Picaro Bay and Heaven's Ward maps in a fresh new trailer

What you need to know

Gigantic, a free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) was released in 2017 by Motiga.

Motiga shut its doors later that year and by 2018 the game was taken out of maintenance mode and shut down.

In April 2024, Gearbox Publishing and Abstraction Games will revive Gigantic with a premium 'Rampage Edition'.

2 new maps, Picaro Bay and Heaven's Ward, have been announced for Gigantic: Rampage Edition and will be available at launch on April 9.

Few games have the opportunity to return from the grave six years after shut down, but Gearbox Publishing and Abstraction Games seem determined to make it work for the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), Gigantic. In a brand-new trailer for the game's revival, the studios show off two new maps that will be available when the game is revived as Gigantic: Rampage Edition on April 9.

While the original Gigantic was free-to-play, the upcoming Rampage Edition is expected to be a "premium and definitive release" of the original 5v5 MOBA hero shooter. The game features sprawling battlefields and massive guardians, with players battling it out across the map to reach and destroy the enemy team's guardian first. While Rampage Edition was already announced to have new heroes in addition to its classic content, the team behind the game has only just shared a look at the two new maps — titled 'Picaro Bay' and 'Heaven's Ward'.

When players jump into Gigantic: Rampage Edition, they'll find that Picaro Bay is a breezy, vertical seaside map with a distinct pirate theme. Players begin at the opposing camps on both sides of the map, surrounded by colorful banners and buildings, while the main battlefield takes them to the center of the town. A pirate ship and narrow alleyways provide players with opportunities for fast-paced action. In contrast, the multitude of buildings provides high-ground advantages for those who want to take advantage of verticality.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Gearbox) (Image credit: Gearbox) (Image credit: Gearbox) (Image credit: Gearbox) (Image credit: Gearbox) (Image credit: Gearbox) (Image credit: Gearbox) (Image credit: Gearbox)

Heaven's Ward will take players to a more industrialized district of a larger floating city. The terrain is dangerous, and one wrong step can lead to a fateful plunge. The dangerous cracks and gaps are part of a larger city with abandoned factories and a massive power plant, where players can interact with jump pads to evade or engage in battle quickly. Sky City offers plenty of warehouses and other nooks and crannies for strategic ambushes, or to just hide in if you're scared.

Gigantic: Rampage Edition, complete with new heroes and maps alongside the classic content, will come to PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One family of consoles, as well as PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on April 9. The game will also include a new game mode and support for cross-platform play, along with general gameplay improvements, and will retail for $19.99.