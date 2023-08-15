Starfield continues its march towards total dominance three weeks before launch

What you need to know

The latest Steam weekly sales charts show another big jump for Starfield.

Having made big moves last week, it's now the number three seller (taking free to play titles out of the equation) and it still doesn't launch for three weeks.

Starfield launches on September 6 on Xbox and PC, with an early access period beginning on September 1.

Baldur's Gate 3 is the current hot ticket in PC gaming land, blowing review scores, player counts and sales out of the water. But we already know what the next big thing is going to be, and it isn't even here for another three weeks.

Starfield. I'm talking about Starfield.

How do we know, besides all the hype and everyone talking about it? The latest Steam sales charts, courtesy of SteamDB. Starfield made some massive moves last week, and the upward trajectory has continued. Taking free to play titles out of the equation, Starfield is number three on Steam for the past week, behind only Baldur's Gate 3 and the recovering Steam Deck.

#SteamTopSellers for week of 8 Aug — 15 August 2023 (No F2P):#1 - Baldur's Gate 3#2 - Steam Deck#3 - STARFIELD#4 - Call of Duty®#5 - Remnant IIhttps://t.co/AmsxEnI4bYAugust 15, 2023 See more

That's another four spots gained for Starfield in the past week for paid titles on Steam, and it sits above Call of Duty, Remnant 2, and another upcoming release, Armored Core VI.

While this only accounts for Steam, it's already clear Starfield is going to be absolutely huge. Considering it'll be available through Xbox Game Pass on both PC and console, yet is still selling in huge numbers on Steam, there's obviously mad anticipation.

It's also refreshing to see yet another epic single-player title with clear interest in it. Bethesda epics usually draw in the crowds, but in recent years the rush to shoehorn multiplayer into everything has become tiring. Games you can just enjoy by yourself are still important, and clearly exciting to gamers.

Starfield will launch on Xbox and PC on September 6, with an early access period beginning September 1 for those who buy the Premium or Constellation editions.