'Starfield' gets an anime-styled video detailing the history of House Va'ruun from its upcoming DLC expansion

What you need to know

On September 30, 2024, Microsoft and Bethesda will launch the first DLC expansion for Starfield exclusively on Xbox and Windows.

Dubbed Shattered Space, the expansion takes place on the planet Va'ruun'kai, and focuses on the cult-like society of House Va'ruun.

The DLC has a definitive horror vibe, showcasing gravitational experiments gone wrong that literally shattered the fabric of space.

Today, Bethesda released an anime-styled teaser trailer detailing the trials of House Va'ruun, which has fallen on hard times as the player arrives on the scene.

On September 30, 2024, Starfield will get its first major story DLC dubbed Shattered Space, exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and Windows gaming PCs.

Starfield was among the biggest platform exclusives Microsoft has launched in the modern era. The game is a massive sci-fi experience taking place in a huge recreation of our very galaxy. With a combination of hand-crafted planetary experiences and more procedurally-generated empty celestial bodies, the game has a truly expansive amount of gameplay that rewards exploration and experimentation. It can be a bit of a slow burn, though, which has given it something of a polarizing critical reception among gamers and press alike.

To address some of that polarization, developer Bethesda of Fallout 3 and Elder Scrolls fame has been working hard to add new features to the game. Starfield picked up a Rev-8 planetary exploration vehicle, for example, and also received boosted performance modes and options too. And now, we're getting a more major DLC drop too.

Shattered Space is a full-blown expansion for Starfield, adding a new story mission set on the planet of Va'ruun'kai. Run by the shadowy cult-like organization known as House Va'ruun, the society worships a so-called Great Serpent, whose origins remain somewhat shrouded. To shed some light on the situation, Bethesda just dropped a new anime-styled Anthology video, offering a glimpse at the story setting.

Starfield: The Settled Systems - All Must Serve - YouTube Watch On

Shattered Space is a more hand-crafted experience, Bethesda described in a previous Starfield deep-dive video. The expansion takes place on a single planet, although players are free to leave once starting the DLC, in similar fashion to all the main campaign missions. As the player arrives, they realize that something has gone horribly wrong for House Va'ruun. A gravitational experiment has annihilated half of the capital city, and strange dimensional anomalies (and creatures) are spreading throughout the region. The citizens gather in refugee camps, and chaos reigns supreme.

The previous deep dive also showcased how the game has more of a horror vibe this time around, riffing on movies like Event Horizon or even Alien. Starfield felt strongest to me with this format, so it's encouraging to see. House Va'ruun is one of the most mysterious factions in the game, so getting a story expansion focusing entirely on them is quite intriguing.

Starfield: Shattered Space drops on September 30, 2024

Starfield: Shattered Space is maximum horror vibes. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Starfield has been something of a controversial game (somewhat unfairly in my view), with some outlets and commentators hating it, while others celebrate and love it. In my Starfield review, I praised the game's immersive sci-fi depth, while acknowledging that the combat feel and RPG choices fell short of previous Bethesda titles.

I've waited a long time before jumping back into Starfield, specifically for the Shattered Space expansion. Since the game launched, there's been a mountain of improvements and refinements made to the game, and a new storyline to experience makes it the ideal time to jump back in and see everything through fresh eyes.

House Va'ruun has long been one of Starfield's most mysterious factions, with only a few side quests dedicated to them, despite their major role in the galactic political landscape.