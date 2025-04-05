The best Minecraft game is free on Amazon Prime

Now that I have your attention, Minecraft Legends is currently free on Amazon Prime. If you have Amazon Prime, there's zero reason to miss out on this.

Minecraft Legends is a real-time strategy game where players defend their villages and build armies to fight off enemy AI or other players. Released in 2023, Minecraft Legends managed to reach over 3 million players in less than 10 days.

While those aren't base Minecraft numbers, it marks it as one of the biggest Minecraft spinoffs. Following in the footsteps of the successful Minecraft Dungeons, Legends offered a uniquely simplified approach to a genre many have a hard time getting into.

Minecraft Legends is such an aesthetically pleasing game to look at. (Image credit: Windows Central)

To get it, all you need is Amazon Prime. If you don't have it, maybe you can get your mom or sibling to cough up their Minecraft Legends code if they aren't going to use it. Heck, I beat the game through Game Pass already and picked up my code already!

Head over to the site here and select the platform you want. You'll have a selection between Windows PC and Xbox; I grabbed both. Copy the code after clicking "Get Game" and redeem it on Microsoft's site.

My army of Pik.. Pigmen! (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Inspired by the hit series Pikmin, Minecraft Legends did the impossible and got me into an RTS game. While this type of title isn't for everyone, I urge anyone I can tell to get it when it's free. What are you gonna lose? Precious grass touching time?

Have you played Minecraft Legends? Let us know below or on social media. Also, let us know if you pick it up; maybe we'll get a chance to face each other!

Minecraft Legends will be available through June 4, 2025. You can get an Xbox and Windows PC code with a subscription to Amazon Prime. Minecraft Legends is playable on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Game Pass, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, and Windows PC.