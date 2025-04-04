Minecraft has been around since 2009 and it's made a massive impact on millions.

Now that A Minecraft Movie has officially come to theaters, it's made me think back on all of the game's biggest moments since launch.

Today, Minecraft is the best-selling game of all time, having sold over 300 million copies, and still having over a hundred million monthly active players.

But during its time, Minecraft has managed to have some really big missteps in addition to its successes.

Here are the best and worst Minecraft moments from the last 16 years.

GOOD: Minecraft exploded into popularity thanks to the freedom it provided

People loved the freedom Minecraft provided when it launched. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Let's go back to what started it all.

In the beginning, there was the Minecraft public alpha build created way back in 2009 by Markus "Notch" Persson and created in Java.

However, it wasn't until Mojang Studios officially released the game in 2011 that it really blew up into a massive sensation enjoyed by millions of people.

If you were part of this initial explosion, then you know how exciting and encompassing this launch year was.

Minecraft-focused YouTube videos and Minecraft influencers sprouted up seemingly overnight, saturating the internet with plenty of places for fans to gather and discuss the game.

This sandbox game's success largely stemmed from the amount of freedom it gave players to interact with its digital world as they wished.

Plus, it resonated with a wide audience, allowing people to enjoy the game in multiplayer or single-player in a way that wasn't common at the time.

GOOD: In-person MineCon allowed fans to come together each year

The first MineCon took place in 2010 and has since turned into Minecraft Live. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Minecraft's popularity was so massive that an annual in-person event called MineCon started in 2010.

Over the years, this event took place in different cities around the world and attracted thousands of fans.

These events hosted enormous Minecraft exhibits depicting characters from the game, merchandise, keynote speeches, game announcements, and more.

In short, it was a Minecraft fan's dream to attend.

However, in-person MineCon is no more. In 2017, it transitioned into the digital Minecraft Live event, which is still exciting, just not the same.

GOOD: LEGO Minecraft and other merchandise brought the game to the real world

Due to the new Minecraft movie, there are now new toys and merchandise to buy. (Image credit: Amazon)

In 2012, the first wave of Minecraft merchandise released, providing enthusiasts with tangible ways to show off their love for the game.

From the beginning, people drew comparisons between Minecraft and LEGO, which is why it was such a big deal when LEGO Minecraft sets officially released in 2012.

This partnership has proved to be very lucrative, with new LEGO Minecraft sets releasing each year.

Some people were really disappointed by the official Minecraft Movie toys. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central / Stock images from Mattel)

Nowadays, you can easily find Minecraft clothing (like Phil Spencer's Minecraft jacket), action figures, backpacks, tableware, Creeper Mini Fridge, and just about anything else.

Of course, leading up to A Minecraft Movie, official movie merchandise also released. Although this is both a good and a bad thing depending on who you ask.

Our own Jennifer Young has previously talked about how some of the movie merch is nightmare fuel, and it's hard not to agree.

GOOD: Microsoft acquired Minecraft and helped it grow

Minecraft to Join Microsoft - YouTube Watch On

In 2014, Microsoft surprised just about everyone by announcing that it was acquiring Mojang Studios and Minecraft for $2.5 billion.

Remember, this was about a decade before Microsoft and Xbox went on a massive gaming studio acquisition spree.

Since then, Microsoft-owned Minecraft has received several updates and spin-offs to help keep this IP (intellectual property) relevant and engaging.

Sure, it would be nicer if Minecraft updates came more regularly, but there's no denying that Minecraft is still thriving all these years later.

GOOD: Bedrock Edition brought crossplay to Windows and consoles

Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition – Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Minerock Bedrock Edition (first called Minecraft: Pocket Edition) first went into development in 2011, but didn't release until 2016.

Even more people were able to enjoy playing Minecraft together since this version made crossplay possible between Windows 10, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

While Bedrock and Java largely offered the same game, there were some specific mechanics and experiences that were quite different between the two.

Indeed, there have been plenty of debates through the years over whether Bedrock Edition or Java Edition is better.

However, Bedrock Edition has since seen plenty of updates that make it far more similar to Java Edition than it initially was.

The fact that both versions are still offered today instead of one of them getting shut down is pretty awesome. You can still choose the edition you prefer.

BAD: Official Minecraft VR wasn't great

Many people reported experiencing motion sickness while playing the official Minecraft VR. (Image credit: Source: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

Many people were very excited when they heard Minecraft (Bedrock Edition) was coming to VR, but the actual experience made many people feel ill due to motion sickness.

After a while, Minecraft VR support came to an end, completely removing support for VR/MR devices.



These days, a VR mod called Vivecraft provides a far smoother playing experience that many people enjoy. So at least there's that.

BAD: A rash of failed Minecraft spin-offs

Minecraft Legends was one of the latest failed spin-offs. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Over the years, Microsoft and Mojang Studios have attempted to release a number of Microsoft spin-offs, including:

Minecraft: Story Mode (2015-2017)

Minecraft Earth (2019-2021)

Minecraft Dungeons (2020)

Minecraft Legends (2023)

Of these spin-offs only one has been successful. The rest have been panned in reviews and support for most has ended.

GOOD: Minecraft Dungeons was a fun and successful spin-off

Minecraft Dungeons is the one spin-off that has done well for itself. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Of the Minecraft spin-offs, Minecraft Dungeons has been the most successful, reaching more than 25 million players.

Rather than being an open-world sandbox adventure, it's a linear action role-playing game (ARPG) that centers around a central plot.

In our review, we talked about how it actually provides compelling combat while being relentlessly rewarding.

Minecraft LIVE – March 2025: VIBRANT VISUALS - YouTube Watch On

During E3 2017, the Super Duper Graphics Pack was announced for Minecraft Bedrock Edition, but this update would never see the light of day.

It was eventually cancelled in 2019 due to performance issues.

After years and years of waiting, Mojang Studios finally announced that Minecraft would be getting a significant visual upgrade.

More specifically, Minecraft's Vibrant Visuals upgrade will bring improved lighting and shadows to compatible devices in the coming months.

Hopefully, we won't have long to wait.

UNDECIDED: A Minecraft Movie released, starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa

So far, early reviews for A Minecraft Movie aren't looking good. (Image credit: Warner Bros. | Xbox Game Studios)

We've seen several successful movies and shows adapted from games lately, many of them doing far better justice to the original material than I had expected.

Now, A Minecraft Movie just released, and early reviews are not looking good. But general audiences don't always agree with what critics have to say.

One complaint I keep seeing is that this movie, starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, is definitely aimed at children rather than the broader audience that plays the game.

We'll have to see how well the movie does over the weekend. I'm personally curious to see what my 10-year-old nephew thinks about it.

Even if the plot isn't the best, if it still provides a run ride overall, it could be good.

One thing is for sure: if it resonates with children, it will do well, even if it's not what some people wanted it to be.

Minecraft has crafted quite a legacy and it's still going

Minecraft has had a wild history so far, starting with its meteoric rise that inspired lifelong fans.

While it is still the best-selling game of all time, there's no denying that it has had ups and downs through the years.

I hope Mojang Studios and fans continue to have several more exciting Minecraft moments in the years to come.

Did I miss any moments that were worth mentioning? Tell us about it in the comments.