Borderlands 4 is set to launch on September 12, 2025, on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Gearbox Software, the studio behind the series, wants players to stick around long after the credits roll.

In a new blog post, it detailed the game’s endgame systems, giving fans a closer look at how Borderlands 4 plans to keep Vault Hunters busy well beyond the main campaign.

There’s a lot to look forward to once you’ve finished the story. They also showcased post-launch content plans in another blog post, which is definitely worth checking out.

Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode

Borderlands 4 will follow tradition and introduce a number of new Vault Hunters. (Image credit: Gearbox)

Once you finish the campaign with your first character, you’ll unlock Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode. Enemies in this mode scale to your level, with tougher modifiers like higher damage, larger health pools, and elemental resistances.

It’s a pure risk-versus-reward system. The tougher the fighter, the better the loot. You’ll also earn more XP, plus extra Cash and Eridium for your efforts.

At launch, Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode will feature five difficulty levels. These unlock incrementally as you complete challenges across Kairos. Once you’ve cleared enough of these challenges, you’ll be thrown into a Wildcard mission — a replay of an existing mission filled with buffed enemies and new lethal traits.

Survive the chaos, and you’ll unlock the next difficulty tier. The good news is you can tackle these at challenges entirely at your own pace.

Farming made easier with Moxxi’s Big Encore Machine

Wouldn't be Borderlands without Moxxi, would it? (Image credit: Gearbox)

Loot farming has always been core to Borderlands, and Borderlands 4 is making it both more varied and more efficient. Instead of farming the same boss over and over, Borderlands 4 encourages you to explore Kairos and take on a wider range of enemies while chasing the specific loot you want.

Contracts give you extra reasons to hunt bosses, with rewards like Eridium that can be spent on endgame activities. One of those is Moxxi’s Big Encore Machine, which lets you refight bosses you’ve already beaten without having to reload saves or restart the game.

It’s a huge quality-of-life upgrade over previous titles, and it adds welcome replayability for anyone chasing that perfect piece of loot.

Weekly challenges to keep the chaos fresh

This feels like the most live-service attempt at Borderlands to date. (Image credit: Gearbox)

Gearbox also plans to keep players engaged with weekly incentives, including a weekly Big Encore Boss and Wildcard Mission available to everyone. These challenges are shared across the community, encouraging players to swap strategies and compare approaches.

Maurice’s Black Market Machine will also appear in a new spot on Kairo’s each week. It offers highly coveted Legendary loot that can be purchased with in-game cash. The location is the same for everyone, but the inventory is unique to each player.

This adds a social incentive, since you can jump into a friend’s game to access their machine's loot, or perhaps prompt you to seek out someone who will let you use their machine to find the loot you’re after.

Firmware: powerful set bonuses for your build

New to Borderlands 4, Firmware brings gear sets to the series for the first time. Each set offers three tiers of bonuses: Minor (one piece equipped) gives a flat stat boost like Action Skill cooldown or Ordnance damage, Major (two pieces) provides a stronger boost, and Full (three pieces) unlocks unique effects such as missile strikes or life steal when your health is low.

Firmware only applies to certain gear slots — Repkits, Ordnance, Class Mods, Shields, and Enhancements. You can equip up to five pieces of Firmware-enabled gear at once, forcing you to make some tough choices depending on how you want to shape your build. The Transfer Machine lets you move Firmware between items, but using it destroys the original donor item.

Firmware begins dropping at around level 25, with the most powerful sets reserved for Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode.

Specializations: account-wide progression across all your Vault Hunters

Progression across all of your Vault Hunters is a welcome new feature. (Image credit: 2K)

Specializations unlock after you finish the main campaign, working as an account-wide progression system that applies buffs across all characters. It’s similar to Borderlands 2’s Badass Ranks or Borderlands 3’s Guardian Ranks, with progress tracked through a specialization XP bar that can level up hundreds of times.

You’ll start by investing points into four basic nodes, which boost stats like Maximum Health, Shields, and Gun Damage. Levelling these up eventually unlocks passive Specialization Skills that you can slot into sockets. You begin with one socket, but can unlock up to four over time.

Prestige nodes provide even more powerful upgrades, but they require heavy investment across multiple basic nodes. And if you ever want to tweak your build, you can freely respec your Specialization points without penalty.

Invincible bosses and Pearlescent loot

Invincible bosses will arrive a few months after launch as a free content update, designed to be the toughest endgame challenge. These bosses come with huge health pools, devastating damage, and unique modifiers that punish unprepared players. Defeating them will reward some of the best loot in the game. They aren’t literally invincible, but according to Gearbox, they’re close. The first invincible boss is set to release in Q4 2025.

Gearbox is also bringing back Pearlescent loot, which hasn’t been seen since Borderlands 2. Pearlescent is a new rarity tier above Legendary. It will be extremely rare and far harder to obtain, but its power should match the grind. This tier will be added in a free update alongside the Bounty Pack 2 in Q1 2026.

Looking ahead to launch

Borderlands 4 is almost here. (Image credit: Gearbox Software)

It’s not long now until Borderlands 4 launches on September 12, 2025, and I’m eager to see how it all comes together. Gearbox is clearly putting a lot of care into ensuring players stick around, whether through the post-launch content they have revealed or the deep endgame systems we’ve covered here.

It’s an exciting time to be a long-time fan of the series, like myself, or even someone jumping into the franchise for the first time.