The buggiest game ever is coming to PC and console in 2024 🐜

What you need to know

Empire of the Ants is developed by Tower Five and published by Microids.

The game uses Unreal 5 to bring photorealism to a strategy game based on the book Empire of the Ants by Bernard Werber.

If you played Grounded and thought to yourself "this game is great, but it could use more ants" then it is your lucky day. There's a new, photo-realistic strategy and simulation game from on the way from Tower Five and Microids. Empire of the Ants is based on a book of the same name by Bernard Werber, taking players into the heart of a French Forest as they become a tiny ant named 103 683rd.

Tower Five and Microids have harnessed the power of Unreal Engine 5 to provide 103 683rd a stunningly photo-realistic world which players can explore as they go off on an epic adventure in an effort to improve the life of their colony. The forest itself is alive with not just ants but a multitude of creatures players can encounter and interact with, set among lush foliage in a world that changes with time and seasons.

The story's narrative is set to Nature's rhythm, and players will need to take that into account when creating their strategy to help 103 683rd advance his units of fellow insects toward more prosperous horizons.

At its core, Empire of the Ants is a strategy game where players will need to carefully plan their way through strategic battles so that their ant colony can dominate. Players will need to explore, engage in combat, and create alliances with other wildlife if they want to succeed at overcoming the challenges Nature has to offer.

Empire of the Ants is not merely an ant colony simulator, however, as the game is closely aligned to the Bernard Werber's novel, which reflects on a relatable and human story through the tale of 103 683rd and their fellow insects.

Microids did not detail any plans to bring Empire of the Ants to Xbox when it releases in 2024, though it did express the game was coming to "PC and consoles". It is available to wishlist now on Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and the PlayStation store, however.