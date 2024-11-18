Xbox grabs 12 nominations at The Game Awards 2024 — but PlayStation dominates Game of the Year

What you need to know

Nominations for The Game Awards 2024 are now live, with select gaming outlets voting once again on a number of categories in the award show hosted by Geoff Keighley.

For 2024's entries, the Xbox first-party group saw a respectable 12 nominations across games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

The team was locked out of the PlayStation-centric Game of the Year category however, with games nominaed for the top award including Team Asobi's Astro Bot and Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

The nominations for one of the biggest award shows of the year are in.

The Game Awards 2024 are slated to be held live on Dec. 12, 2024 and will be hosted by the show's creator Geoff Keighley, with the nominations for the show shared on Monday. For 2024, the Xbox first-party group managed to grab a total of 12 nominations across its different publishing brands, with multiple nominations in particular for Treyarch and Raven Software's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

Even so, Xbox wasn't quite at the top, tying for second place with Square Enix, while PlayStation managed to grab 16 nominations. The latter company was also included in the ultra-discussed Game of the Year category, with Team Asobi's Astro Bot and Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth getting nominated.

You can find the full list of categories and nominees below:

Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Best Score and Music

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

Briana White as Aerith Gainsborough in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Hannah Telle as Max Caulfield in Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Humberly González as Kay in Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Best Ongoing

Destiny 2

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Best Community Support

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey

Balatro

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard's Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

Dragon's Dogma 2

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

Multiversus

Tekken 8

Best Family

Astro Bot

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy

Age of Mythology: Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing

F1 24

EA Sports FC 24

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Adaption

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Grand Theft Auto 6

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year

CaseOh

IlluJuan

Techo Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Neta Shapira

Aleksi Virolainen

Jeong Ji-hoon

Lee Sang-hyeok

Mathieu Herbaut

Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team

Bilibili Gaming

Gen.G

Navi

T1

Team Liquid

