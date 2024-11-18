Xbox grabs 12 nominations at The Game Awards 2024 — but PlayStation dominates Game of the Year
The nominations for The Game Awards 2024 are now live, with games from the Xbox first-party group grabbing 12 noms in total.
- Nominations for The Game Awards 2024 are now live, with select gaming outlets voting once again on a number of categories in the award show hosted by Geoff Keighley.
- For 2024's entries, the Xbox first-party group saw a respectable 12 nominations across games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.
- The team was locked out of the PlayStation-centric Game of the Year category however, with games nominaed for the top award including Team Asobi's Astro Bot and Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
The nominations for one of the biggest award shows of the year are in.
The Game Awards 2024 are slated to be held live on Dec. 12, 2024 and will be hosted by the show's creator Geoff Keighley, with the nominations for the show shared on Monday. For 2024, the Xbox first-party group managed to grab a total of 12 nominations across its different publishing brands, with multiple nominations in particular for Treyarch and Raven Software's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.
Even so, Xbox wasn't quite at the top, tying for second place with Square Enix, while PlayStation managed to grab 16 nominations. The latter company was also included in the ultra-discussed Game of the Year category, with Team Asobi's Astro Bot and Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth getting nominated.
You can find the full list of categories and nominees below:
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Game Direction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Narrative
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Art Direction
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Best Score and Music
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Performance
- Briana White as Aerith Gainsborough in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Hannah Telle as Max Caulfield in Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly González as Kay in Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Innovation in Accessibility
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Games for Impact
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
Best Ongoing
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Best Community Support
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
Best Independent Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Best Debut Indie Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best Mobile Game
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Best VR/AR
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Best Action Game
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Action/Adventure
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPG
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Fighting
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- Multiversus
- Tekken 8
Best Family
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Sim/Strategy
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/Racing
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 24
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Adaption
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Most Anticipated Game
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Content Creator of the Year
- CaseOh
- IlluJuan
- Techo Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Neta Shapira
- Aleksi Virolainen
- Jeong Ji-hoon
- Lee Sang-hyeok
- Mathieu Herbaut
- Zheng Yongkang
Best Esports Team
- Bilibili Gaming
- Gen.G
- Navi
- T1
- Team Liquid
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.
