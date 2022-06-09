The Last Of Us remake is coming to PC, as confirmed by PlayStation leak

What you need to know

A leak from the official PlayStation Direct store has confirmed that a remake for The Last of Us, dubbed The Last of Us Part I, is in development for both the PS5 and PC platforms. This marks the first time that a The Last of Us title will be available natively on PC, which is good news for PC players that have been hoping for an opportunity to experience the PlayStation classic.

Notably, this news follows Sony's recent commitment to bringing many of its high-profile exclusives to PC, including Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, and the upcoming remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man. The Last of Us is now the latest franchise from PlayStation Studios to make its way to the new platform.

The PlayStation Direct page described The Last of Us Part I as "a total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options." The original game has been "rebuilt" for the PS5 and PC, and includes "improved effects and enhanced exploration and combat."

The leaked trailer for the remake states that The Last of Us Part I is slated to launch on PS5 on Sept. 2, 2022, though it's unclear whether or not the game will also arrive on PC at this time. The trailer simply confirms that the remake is "also in development for PC," so there's a decent chance the PC version will come later.