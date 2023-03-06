There's still time to grab 72 PC games for just $30 in the latest Humble Bundle

The devastating Türkiye-Syria earthquake last month continues to wreak havoc in the region, but aid agencies across the globe have stepped up to bring what relief they can to the affected. To that end, popular charitable organization Humble Bundle has also offered a powerful new deal, pledging 100% of the proceeds to organizations supporting the relief effort.

The new Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Humble Bundle is offering a truly massive 72 PC games for just $30. The bundle includes some seriously great titles, including XCOM 2, Pathfinder Kingmaker, Ghostrunner, and many, many more, accessible primarily through Steam for your Windows PC.

From this bundle, Humble will send 100% of the cash raised to Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, and Save the Children, all of which are on the ground supporting the quake relief.

Last month, the Türkiye-Syria region was hit by a series of earthquakes, topping out at 7.8 on the Richter scale. An estimated 14 million people have been impacted directly and indirectly as a result, with death tolls estimated to be upwards of 52,000 as of March 6, 2023. Thousands have been left homeless and without basic amenities, with efforts to rebuild ongoing. As of writing, the Humble Bundle above has raised an impressive $2.5 million dollars for charities working on the ground.

The charity drive is set to expire in the next couple of days, so be sure to consider it soon if you fancy grabbing a few dozen titles for a good cause. System Shock, System Shock 2, XCOM 2, and Pathfinder alone arguably make it worth it, representing a good saving from their current retail prices on Steam and other storefronts.