This crazy (and unlikely) Overwatch 2 collaboration will finally get to me play the game

Blizzard has revealed a wild collaboration with Porsche set to land in Overwatch 2 season 10.

Based on the all-electric Porsche Macan, a new D.Va mech will be landing in the game in the next season.

Of course, there's also a life-sized version.

I play basically no PvP shooters anymore, despite a history playing the likes of Call of Duty and Overwatch. But, in the case of the latter, if there's a way to make me do my best Meerkat impression, it's teaming up with one of the world's best car brands.

Revealed today, Blizzard is teaming up with legendary German automaker, Porsche, to drop a collaboration into season 10 of Overwatch 2. I may not care much for PvP shooters anymore, but I'll always care for cars. If you put something car related into your game, I'm listening.

In this case, D.Va will be getting a special new mech designed around the all-electric Porsche Macan. To show it off, of course they built a life-sized version.

Overwatch game developers and Porsche designers collaborated to reimagine a signature mech for D.Va, inspired by the all-electric Macan.

I don't even know where to begin, frankly. It's all kinds of ridiculous in the best possible way. The detail on the life-sized version is insane. I haven't seen the latest Macan in the flesh, and truthfully, I hate SUVs anyway, but I don't know, this collaboration has me all kinds of happy.

If you want to see the real thing, there's good and bad news. The good news is that you can, the bad news is that you'll have to be at SXSW. It'll be on display at Porsche Full Service until March 12, so if you're in the neighborhood, definitely swing by.

The in-game version will be part of season 10, which is set to drop in April. Aside from some very basic (and very bad) testing on the Steam Deck, I've not touched Overwatch 2 yet. But thanks to Porsche, that's probably going to change. Even though I'll suck at it, in this thing at least I'll look good in the process.