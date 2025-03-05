This new Xbox and PC horror game draws on classic Resident Evil titles for inspiration, and it's launching soon

Fans of older-style horror games need to keep a close eye on Post Trauma, an upcoming horror title being developed by Red Soul Games and published by Raw Fury.

Post Trauma is explicitly styled after games like the original Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2, with fixed camera angles that track the character and shift room-to-room.

Despite this choice, Post Trauma isn't designed to look like a retro game, and the developers have built it using Unreal Engine 5. You can take a look at a trailer for the game on YouTube.

Monsters will come after you in Post Trauma, but you can fight them off. (Image credit: Raw Fury)

Post Trauma follows the story of a train conductor named Roman who suffers an especially-awful panic attack. Upon awakening, Roman is attacked by nightmarish creatures and finds the world around him shifting in frightening ways.

Again hearkening to classic horror titles, Post Trauma features a combat system that allows Roman to fight back against the creatures he encounters. There's also myriad puzzles to solve, with emphasis placed on carefully exploring the environment in order to progress.

Roman is voiced by accomplished actor Togo Igawa, who is no stranger to video games, having previously provided the voice of the narrator in Sega and Creative Assembly's Total War: Shogun 2.

The cast also includes Autumn Ivy and Hyoie O’Grady in currently-undisclosed roles.

If you're interested, you won't be waiting long to play it. Post Trauma is slated to launch on March 31, 2025. The game is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam), and PlayStation 5.

Dark, classic horror may await

I'm interested in seeing how this turns out, as it's the first-ever game from Red Soul Studios. I'm always down for a developer trying to craft a game based on classics of the horror genre though, and what's been shown for Post Trauma so far is promising.

As much as I've thoroughly enjoyed the more modern Resident Evil games and the accompanying remakes, there is something wonderful about that tense, oft-claustrophobic camera perspective.

This isn't a one-to-one example, but it's part of why I found Signalis so incredibly refreshing, as it was clearly designed to pay homage to older horror games while still finding fun methods o fmoving the genre forward.

I'm very curious to see what the developers of Post Trauma have in store when the game launches in just a few weeks.