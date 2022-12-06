Vampire Survivors to get Legacy of the Moonspell DLC with tons of new content

What you need to know

Vampire Survivors is a terrifyingly addictive indie action game pitting players against endless hordes of monsters.

A new DLC for the just-released game, Legacy of the Moonspell, has appeared on Steam.

The game's first DLC expansion appears to add a ton of fresh content, including characters, weapons, areas, challenges, and more.

Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell releases on Dec. 15, 2022 on Xbox and PC platforms.

Update, Dec. 6, 2022, at 12:15 p.m. CT — Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell has been confirmed for Xbox, as well as PC. The article below has been updated to reflect this.

Vampire Survivors is already swarming with hours upon hours of addictive content for players to discover and explore, but developer Poncle is clearly working to add even more to the expansive pile. The stand-out indie success story of the year is gearing up to release its first proper DLC expansion with Legacy of the Moonspell.

Vampire Survivors already enjoyed a minor free content update to keep players interested, but a new page on Steam confirms that a lot more is headed to Vampire Survivors players in the near future. The Legacy of the Moonspell DLC expansion looks to be an impressive content addition, and should give players plenty of reasons to return to Vampire Survivors for another addictive, hours-long stint of "Just one more round."

Here's the content we know is included in the upcoming Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell DLC:

(Image credit: Poncle | Steam)

New lore. The Legacy of the Moonspell DLC brings fresh lore to Vampire Survivors, telling the story of the fall of Moonveil and the Moonspell clan. Now, the last surviving members of the tattered clan must defend their ancestral home against armies of yokai, oni, and more. It's possible that a vampire may be behind the chaos.

The Legacy of the Moonspell DLC brings fresh lore to Vampire Survivors, telling the story of the fall of Moonveil and the Moonspell clan. Now, the last surviving members of the tattered clan must defend their ancestral home against armies of yokai, oni, and more. It's possible that a vampire may be behind the chaos. New characters. Vampire Survivors is adding 8 new characters to its already-impressive roster, including surviving Moonspell clan members, undead warriors, and more. Each character should possess unique abilities, traits, or even weapons, and may be unlocked through special challenges.

Vampire Survivors is adding 8 new characters to its already-impressive roster, including surviving Moonspell clan members, undead warriors, and more. Each character should possess unique abilities, traits, or even weapons, and may be unlocked through special challenges. New weapons. Players will have 13 new weapons from which to choose in Vampire Survivors, including harnessing the power of the wind, the seasons, life and death, and even shadow. Presumably, there are also new evolutions for many of these weapons.

Players will have 13 new weapons from which to choose in Vampire Survivors, including harnessing the power of the wind, the seasons, life and death, and even shadow. Presumably, there are also new evolutions for many of these weapons. New map. None of this content would be complete without a new map in which to use it, and Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell delivers with Mt. Moonspell, the game's largest map yet. Mt. Moonspell actually possesses at least three entirely unique areas, with each area containing its own enemy variants and landmarks. There will be a lot to explore on this map.

None of this content would be complete without a new map in which to use it, and Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell delivers with Mt. Moonspell, the game's largest map yet. Mt. Moonspell actually possesses at least three entirely unique areas, with each area containing its own enemy variants and landmarks. There will be a lot to explore on this map. New music. To accompany the new content, the Legacy of the Moonspell DLC is also bringing six new music tracks.

To accompany the new content, the Legacy of the Moonspell DLC is also bringing six new music tracks. New monsters, secrets, and more? We know that the Legacy of the Moonspell DLC is resplendent with new monsters, but there's also reason to believe there will be new secrets for players to uncover. Vampire Survivors is always hiding something just below the surface, but we'll have to wait until the DLC releases to know what those secrets and challenges may entail.

(Image credit: Poncle | Steam)

Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell is arriving on Dec. 15, 2022 for just $2. Considering Vampire Survivors is only $5 (an incredible value), we didn't expect this expansion to ask for much in exchange for all its content. Vampire Survivors is one of our favorite Xbox and PC games of the year, and the Legacy of the Moonspell DLC looks to build on everything that makes it great.

The listing for the expansion is currently only on Steam, but the DLC's inclusion on Xbox and PC through the Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass (with a discount, hopefully) has been confirmed. Players will also be able to enjoy the DLC through Xbox Cloud Gaming, as long as they purchase it first. Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell lands on Xbox and PC platforms simultaneously as a paid DLC expansion.

