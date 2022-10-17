Daniel Rubino chats VR, AR, HoloLens, and Meta on This Week in Tech

What you need to know

Our executive editor Daniel Rubino recently joined This Week in Tech for their most recent episode.

Rubino, along with other guests and the show's host Leo Laporte, discussed virtual reality, mixed reality, and Microsoft HoloLens.

The episode also covers the RTX 4090, Apple's new hardware, and other hot topics from the world of tech.

Our executive editor Daniel Rubino recently joined This Week in Tech with Leo Laporte (TWiT), Brianna Wu (Rebellion PAC), and Sam Abuelsamid (Guidehouse Insights), to discuss the latest topics from the world of technology. Several talking points of the episode center around virtual and augmented reality, including the HoloLens and Meta.

Rubino starts discussing the US military running into issues with the HoloLens at around the 15:30 mark of the episode. He and the rest of the show's participants go on to talk about Meta, Lenovo's Glasses T1, and other virtual and augmented reality devices. Later in the show, the panel covers the NVIDIA RTX 4090, Apple's upcoming hardware, and other topics from the tech world.

Here's the full rundown of the show, courtesy of This Week in Tech: