Daniel Rubino chats VR, AR, HoloLens, and Meta on This Week in Tech
Our executive editor joined a panel of experts to chat about the future of virtual reality.
What you need to know
- Our executive editor Daniel Rubino recently joined This Week in Tech for their most recent episode.
- Rubino, along with other guests and the show's host Leo Laporte, discussed virtual reality, mixed reality, and Microsoft HoloLens.
- The episode also covers the RTX 4090, Apple's new hardware, and other hot topics from the world of tech.
Our executive editor Daniel Rubino recently joined This Week in Tech with Leo Laporte (TWiT), Brianna Wu (Rebellion PAC), and Sam Abuelsamid (Guidehouse Insights), to discuss the latest topics from the world of technology. Several talking points of the episode center around virtual and augmented reality, including the HoloLens and Meta.
Rubino starts discussing the US military running into issues with the HoloLens at around the 15:30 mark of the episode. He and the rest of the show's participants go on to talk about Meta, Lenovo's Glasses T1, and other virtual and augmented reality devices. Later in the show, the panel covers the NVIDIA RTX 4090, Apple's upcoming hardware, and other topics from the tech world.
Here's the full rundown of the show, courtesy of This Week in Tech:
- Peach Only SMA 11:04 Brianna Wu.
- Meta Meets Microsoft – Stratechery by Ben Thompson.
- Microsoft (MSFT) US Army HoloLens Goggles Gave Soldiers Nausea, Headaches.
- Is this a technology that anybody really wants?
- @warren_craddock: I've worked on a number of high-profile failures. They all had a fatal flaw. Everyone saw the flaw. But the culture that arose in these teams purposefully ignored the flaw.
- Lenovo’s new Glasses T1 are the coolest PC accessory I’ve seen that just makes sense.
- Google’s Project Starline is the real deal. • Meta's Virtual Reality Legs Video Was A Lie, Used Some Mocap.
- Even After $100 Billion, Self-Driving Cars Are Going Nowhere.
- Microsoft brings DALL-E 2 to the masses with Designer and Image Creator.
- Steve Jobs AI features in spooky 'interview' with Joe Rogan AI.
- Synthetic Media Startup D-ID Launches Image-to-Video Platform. • NVIDIA RTX 4090 review: Unholy power.
- American Executives in Limbo at Chinese Chip Companies After U.S. Ban.
- GiveDirectly: Send money to people living in poverty.
- Vault by CNN shutdown results in “rug pull” accusations from NFT buyers.
- Mac shipments shoot up a whopping 40%.
- When Is Apple Launching the M2 iPad Pro and M2 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro
- Musk Will Have Absolute Control Over Twitter, Documents Show.
- Elon Musk is now selling perfume that smells like burning hair.
- Elon Musk tweets on Starlink: 'We’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free'.
- Netflix Basic with Ads streaming launches in November.
- Alex Jones Says Brianna Wu Defamed Him in a Tweet.
Sean Endicott
