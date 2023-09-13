Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader gets December 2023 release date for Xbox and Windows PC

What you need to know

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is a role-playing game being developed and published by Owlcat Games.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader now has a release date of Dec. 7, 2023.

The game will also be coming to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles at the same time as the previously-confirmed Windows PC and Mac releases.

All strategy and role-playing game fans should arm themselves in the Emperor's will.

Owlcat Games shared on Wednesday (via IGN) that Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is launching on Dec. 7, 2023. This cRPG from the developers of the Pathfinder games tasks players with exploring the Koronus Expanse in the Imperium, and making decisions as new dangerous threats are encountered. You can check out the release date trailer below.

On top of the release date reveal, we now know that in addition to the Windows PC and Mac versions of the game, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader will be launching the same day on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles.



Players will get access to a wide variety of companions in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, including a Space Marine from the Space Wolves chapter, a Sister of Battle, and a Drukhari warrior.

Analysis: 2023 is the year of Warhammer

I am very pleasantly surprised this game is getting a release date this year, but I'm thrilled. Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield have been keeping me busy on the role-playing game side, but I'll absolutely make time for a Warhammer role-playing adventure as well.



There's something of a Warhammer resurgence happening this year, as multiple friends and acquaintances of mine have finally been convinced to take the plunge into learning about (and being consumed by) the dark future of the 42nd Millennium.

We already had the charming retro shooter Boltgun earlier in the year. Now, if Space Marine 2 also launches this year on top of Rogue Trader and the arrival of the 10th edition of Warhammer 40,000, then this is going down as one of the best years ever for the franchise.