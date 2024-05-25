Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader's first DLC expansion is revealed

What you need to know

Owlcat Games has announced the first DLC expansion pack for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, which is scheduled to launch for consoles and PCs on August 8, 2024.

The DLC expansion titled, Void Shadows, will include over a 15-hour-long storyline, a new recruitable companion, new locales to discover, upgrades to the Voidship, and a new enemy to fight called the Genestealer Cults.

Owlcat Games has also announced that Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is fully compatible with the Steam Deck.

During the many Warhammer 40,000-related videogame announcements at 2024's Warhammer Skulls Showcase on May 23, 2024, Owlcat Games showed off the first DLC expansion for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader titled Void Shadows.

This DLC expansion shall be released on August 8, 2024, and will be made available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Here's everything you need to know about Void Shadows.

Void Shadows will feature 15 hours of new gameplay content and quests fully integrated into the main game. The story of Void Shadows will involve the player traversing the depths of the Voidship to locate a new threat that's snuck onboard intent on destroying their crew and hijacking their vessel. During this adventure, players will discover new locales to explore and potential new crew members to recruit.

The most intriguing of these potential new crewmates is Kibellah, a Death Cult Assassin who is dedicated to protecting the von Valancius dynasty from their enemies. She can deployed in combat to eliminate foes and can potentially be romanced by the player should they desire it.

Additionally, players will be able to unlock a new upgrade for the Voidship that will allow them to dispatch fighters and bombers to destroy enemy vessels during Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader's tactical space battles.

You will need all the help you can get in this DLC as a new enemy type will be added called Genestealer Cults. These are dangerous cultists infected and mind-controlled by Tyranids and their goal is to cripple Imperial worlds so that they're ready to be consumed by Tyranid invasions.

Owlcat Games has also announced that Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is now fully compatible with the Steam Deck, allowing players to play it on the go with optimal performance settings and control schemes adapted for the handheld.

No Genestealer Cultists shall escape the might of the Imperium!

Our own Samuel Talbert reviewed Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader and praised it as a fascinating gem of a CRPG that examines the Warhammer 40,000 franchise in ways never seen before in video game form. It has a well-written story that explores the lore and horrors of Warhammer 40,000's grim-dark universe, a cast of intriguing characters with complex backstories, and meaningful player choices that can wildly alter the course of the story and make you feel the weight of your actions.

The gameplay is just as solid as it features a deep turn-based combat system, a wealth of character-customization and party-composition options, and an innovative business management system that rewards smart entrepreneurs with potentially endless supplies and money.

No doubt fans of one of Warhammer 40,000's best Xbox Games and best PC Games will be aching to revisit it when the Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Void Shadows DLC drops on August 8, 2024, for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store.