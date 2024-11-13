What do punching Nazis, Xbox, and fluffy breakfast have in common? A lot, it turns out.

What you need to know

Xbox and IHOP teamed up to create a menu inspired by Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

International Bank of Pancakes members who upload an IHOP receipt to earn PanCoins can redeem those PanCoins for exclusive Xbox-themed prizes.

There will also be Xbox-themed sweepstakes with prizes such as a custom IHOP-themed Xbox Series X.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches on December 9, 2024.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches December 9, 2024. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows gaming PCs (the PlayStation 5 version will ship in 2025). But you don't have to wait that long to get a taste of the new game. IHOP and Xbox teamed up to create a menu inspired by Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

To be honest, I'm not sure what fully loaded French toast has to do with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, but I'm not one to complain about stacked breakfast dishes. The ‘Explorer’s Caramel Apple Butter Hot Chocolate’ and ‘Long-Lost Cookie Butter Milkshake’ don't exactly seem like treats Indiana Jones would enjoy, but hey, chocolate and cookies, am I right?

If you prefer non-edible treats, IHOP has some of those on the way as well. If you become an International Bank of Pancakes member and upload your IHOP receipt, you can earn PanCoins that can be redeemed for exclusive Xbox-themed prizes.

IHOP will host Xbox-themed sweepstakes with exclusive prizes, including an IHOP-themed Xbox Series X. (Image credit: Microsoft)

The "Stack Market," as IHOP calls it, will have weekly drops with prizes, including game downloads, merch, and gaming accessories. A month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will also be among the prizes, but only if you're a new member.

The exclusive prizes also include '80s-inspired glasses with artwork inspired by Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Halo Infinite, Sea of Thieves, and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

Perhaps the most interesting prize is an IHOP-themed Xbox Series X.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Set between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, India Jones and the Great Cirlce has you combat Nazis and Mussolini's PNF. Our Executive Editor went hands-on with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Corden said the title "isn't just shaping up to be a fantastic game, it might represent the Disney franchise's future."

The game shows a lot of promise. Corden went as far as to say "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle could be remembered as the true "fourth" installment of the storied franchise if Machine Games can stick the landing." I'm sure that's more of a compliment to the game than just an insult about "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," which could be bested by the plot of a maze on the back of a cereal box.

