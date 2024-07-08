Who is the voice actor for Bunny in The First Descendant?

Who is Bunny's voice actor in The First Descendant? Best answer: Many players think that Bunny, one of the most recognizable characters in The First Descendant, shares a voice actor with Tracer from Overwatch. This is, however, not true, with Bunny's voice provided by Rebecca LaChance.

What a treat to lend my voice to Bunny for @FirstDescendant! Thanks to everyone @LiquidVioletUK, @soundswilde and @hollyreddaway for a great recording experience and, as always, my brilliant @UnitedVoices_ team. Can’t wait to hear what everyone thinks of #TheFirstDescendant! 🐰 https://t.co/28FZPP1gHvJuly 2, 2024

Bunny and Tracer from Overwatch are not voiced by the same person

Internet speculation was that the voice actor for Tracer from Overwatch was also responsible for voicing favorite character of The First Descendant players, Bunny. This isn't the case, though, with British-based voice actor, Rebecca LaChance, lending her talents here.

This is far from LaChance's first rodeo, though. You may already be familiar with her voice acting work from a number of other titles. These include, recently, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, Alan Wake II, Outcast: A New Beginning, and Payday 3. Her resume also includes big name titles such as Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Horizon: Forbidden West, and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

So, that settles that question. Check out Rebecca LaChance's full slate of voice acting work at IMDb.

Everyone loves Bunny

Ultimate Bunny is like Bunny, but, er, Ultimate. (Image credit: Nexon)

Bunny has quickly become the face of The First Descendant, despite not being a character that players can start out with. You're first introduced to her in the tutorial mission, as she's the computer-controlled companion to your first encounter with the Ironheart.

Bunny is, however, quickly unlocked, with one of the early quest chains being to acquire the necessary resources to add her to your roster. Bunny is also one of the few characters to have an Ultimate variant, which is like Bunny, but, well, better.

As a character to play, Bunny is a lot of fun. Her skills can be quite devastating to large groups of enemies, and the ability to run a heck of a lot faster across the map can certainly make clearing zones a little quicker.