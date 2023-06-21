Will Starfield have co-op? Starfield will not support online or local co-op. Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi epic promises to deliver an immersive single-player experience on an astronomical scale. For fans hoping to share the adventure with friends, this, unfortunately, means Starfield won't feature multiplayer when it launches exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 6, 2023.

Why Starfield won't include co-op at launch

Bethesda RPGs like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4 have historically been single-player. The pillars of the team's legendary formula focus on fulfilling the ultimate role-playing fantasy. While spinoffs, including Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls Online, have successfully incorporated robust online multiplayer mechanics, passionate fans adore Bethesda's commitment to solo play.

According to Starfield's game director Todd Howard, the undeniably ambitious sci-fi RPG will be Bethesda's biggest game to date. Players can fully customize their distinctive space crafts, engage with numerous notorious factions, and freely explore 1000 planets. With dynamic lighting cast from neighboring planets and moons, in addition to object placement that persists in perpetuity, the intricate systems incorporated in Starfield suggest multiplayer will be a tremendous challenge.

The compounding complexity of Starfield should make for a captivating RPG solo players can get lost in for hundreds of hours. Unfortunately, outside of uploading screenshots of your sandwich collection on social media, you won't be able to share the space shenanigans with other players.

Will Starfield ever get co-op?

Officially, there are no plans to add co-op or multiplayer to Starfield. Bethesda meticulously built their long-awaited "space game," with single-player immersion as the design compass. While the chances of Bethesda adding native co-op support to Starfield are slim to none, the modding community could rise to the challenge and deliver a multiplayer option for fans.

Starfield is scheduled to release on September 6, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S and PC. It’s also launching day one on Xbox Game Pass. If you're looking for something to get lost in while you wait, be sure to check out our list of the best RPGs on Xbox.