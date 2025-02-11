Xbox is getting over 25 new indie games this week, and 2 of them are out now

A screenshot of gameplay from UNDYING, one of the two new indie games that came to Xbox today.

New indie games frequently come out on every major gaming platform, and Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S consoles are no different. This week in particular, though, looks to be pretty stacked with them.

That's because the firm's ID@Xbox initiative — a program that helps indie developers self-publish and advertise their games on Xbox and the Microsoft Store on Windows — has announced that over 25 indie games are launching on Xbox this week, with two of them out and available to play now.

"This is one of the busiest launch weeks ever for ID with 25+ indies games launching on Xbox! Today we start with 2," reads Microsoft's post on X (Twitter). "Whether you are a fan of cats and board games or someone who enjoys action adventures amid the zombie apocalypse, we’ve got you covered!"

If you're looking for a game that's cute, cozy, and cat-filled, look no further than Quilts and Cats of Calico. (Image credit: Monster Couch)

The latter half of that statement refers to the two indie titles that came out on Xbox on Tuesday morning: Quilts and Cats of Calico and UNDYING. The two games couldn't be more different; Quilts and Cats of Calico is a cute and cozy puzzle game from last year in which you've got to sew colorful blankets to attract feline friends, while UNDYING is a 2023 story-driven RPG that sees you play as mother Anling and her son Cody as they travel, craft, and fight for survival in a bleak zombie apocalypse.

Both Quilts and Cats of Calico and UNDYING are $19.99, and notably, the former is also available on Xbox One — good news for those still playing on last-gen consoles. Another thing worth noting is that UNDYING also has a free demo you can download on Steam, so if you're on the fence about it, you can give it a try on PC first. Unfortunately for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, neither is on the service, but that might change in the future.

Personally, Quilts and Cats of Calico isn't really the type of game I'm into, though I'm happy to see it come to Xbox for those that prefer laid-back and relaxing experiences. UNDYING, however, looks like it'd be right up my alley, and once I've had my fill of exploring Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and its content-rich medieval open world, I plan to add it to my never-ending backlog check it out.